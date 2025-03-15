How Many Types Of Lentils Are There? Here's How To Best Use The Main Ones

Learning to use a new ingredient can be complicated when there are multiple types to choose from — especially when it's an ingredient you thought was simple, like lentils. Lentils are a legendary legume, a great source of protein and minerals like iron, and incredibly versatile. They can be used in soups, salads, and even as meat alternatives when prepared properly. But to do this, it's important to distinguish between different kinds of lentils and understand how to best use each one. Eager to learn more, we consulted Jem Mantiri, vegan food recipe blogger at The Fruity Jem, for guidance.

According to Mantiri, the five groups are brown, green, French Puy, black (also called beluga), and red or yellow lentils. Like many other legumes, the differences between these types come down to color and flavor, but sometimes more importantly, their sturdiness and texture. As you'll learn, some lentils hold their shape better than others, making them ideal for salads rather than stews. Pay close attention to the flavor profile nuances between each type — lentils naturally absorb flavors easily, but they also have their own taste, which will complement certain ingredients better. Once you master the five lentil types, you'll be able to add protein or make vegan-friendly swaps in almost any recipe.