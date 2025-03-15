How Many Types Of Lentils Are There? Here's How To Best Use The Main Ones
Learning to use a new ingredient can be complicated when there are multiple types to choose from — especially when it's an ingredient you thought was simple, like lentils. Lentils are a legendary legume, a great source of protein and minerals like iron, and incredibly versatile. They can be used in soups, salads, and even as meat alternatives when prepared properly. But to do this, it's important to distinguish between different kinds of lentils and understand how to best use each one. Eager to learn more, we consulted Jem Mantiri, vegan food recipe blogger at The Fruity Jem, for guidance.
According to Mantiri, the five groups are brown, green, French Puy, black (also called beluga), and red or yellow lentils. Like many other legumes, the differences between these types come down to color and flavor, but sometimes more importantly, their sturdiness and texture. As you'll learn, some lentils hold their shape better than others, making them ideal for salads rather than stews. Pay close attention to the flavor profile nuances between each type — lentils naturally absorb flavors easily, but they also have their own taste, which will complement certain ingredients better. Once you master the five lentil types, you'll be able to add protein or make vegan-friendly swaps in almost any recipe.
Brown lentils
The first type of lentil is the brown lentil, the most common variety and likely what comes to mind when you think of this legume. According to Jem Mantiri, they have an "earthy and mild flavor," which makes them a good all-around choice. Mantiri adds that they "hold their shape well, great for salads, rice pilafs, and vegan meatloaf, but they also work in soups and stews."
Brown lentils' texture also makes them an ideal meat replacement, as Mantiri notes, and they can be a great substitute in sloppy joes "as they're sturdy but mashable." So if you're new to the world of lentils, brown is a good place to start.
Green lentils
Green lentils are like the fraternal twin of brown lentils — slightly different in appearance, but otherwise nearly identical. Like brown lentils, Jem Mantiri says, "they also hold their shape well and are mildly earthy in flavor," and suggests using them "the same way as you would use brown lentils."
The green variety works well in hearty dishes like lentil noodle soup with greens, or simply sauteed with garlic and onion. According to Mantiri, they're also "great substitutes for the more expensive French Puy lentils."
French Puy lentils
These boujee lentils are named after the French region of Le Puy, where they grow, and they are the edgy cousin of the lentil family. Jem Mantiri informs home chefs that Puy lentils "have a dark green color and an earthy and peppery flavor." Their slightly nutty taste and smaller size set them apart, and, according to Mantiri, "they hold their shape well and are great in salads."
Mantiri also suggests roasting them "a little bit in the air fryer or in the oven to get a crispy exterior," which adds the perfect crunch to a salad or side dish. While you can roast other sturdy lentils, Puy lentils hold up the best.
Black (beluga) lentils
Black lentils are easily identified by their striking color, and are nicknamed beluga lentils because they resemble the world's most expensive caviar, once banned in the U.S.: beluga caviar. According to Jem Mantiri, black lentils are "smaller than brown and green lentils, but they also hold their shape well." They have a richer, more mineral-earthy flavor than other lentil types, and stand out in a dish without turning mushy or losing their texture.
Mantiri notes that "they are great in salads and rice pilafs[,] but not so great in soups[,] as they might 'stain' the soup to be darker in color and less appetizing." Moral of the story? Let these lentils steal the spotlight instead of trying to make them blend in.
Red and yellow lentils
The final type of lentil is the more brightly colored red and yellow variety. Jem Mantiri explains that they are "soft and creamy when cooked, ideal for soups and purees," or even a thick stew. They are particularly suited for dishes like curry and daal since "red lentils cook quickly and blend into a smooth, comforting dish."
The speed at which they cook is worth noting, as red and yellow lentils "cook faster than other lentils and are usually sold split." This just means they require a bit more attention, but you'll be glad you took the time when you're enjoying the cold-weather comfort of a coconut daal bowl.