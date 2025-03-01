5 Of Canada's Most Popular Fast Food Chains You Won't Find In The US

It's no secret that the United States has dominated the industry of fast food. White Castle, the chain that is widely regarded as the founder of fast food, originated in Wichita, Kansas in 1916. And lest we forget the titan that is McDonald's, the largest and most popular fast food joint in the world. But is the U.S. the only place with its own fast food restaurants? Of course not. While America is home to many regional chains like the In-N-Out's of the world, other countries such as Canada have chains that you can find within their borders.

Canada has plenty of home-grown chains that, similar to the United States, started as smaller scale restaurants and adapted into franchises. Of course, you've got your basic pizza joints and coffee and breakfast cafes, but Canada is also home to some fast food restaurants that serve cuisine native to the region. These exclusive Canadian chains serve signature dishes like poutine and the iconic beaver tail dessert with quality and authenticity that you simply won't find out of the country. Even a classic hamburger tastes different with a dollop of specialty sauce from British Columbia. So while you may want to stick to what you know and grab a slice at Papa John's instead of Toronto's own Pizza Pizza, perhaps be adventurous with your fast food and try some local franchises next time you're up North. Don't know where to start? Use our list as a tour guide to some of the most popular chains you won't find in the United States. After all, when in Rome ... or Canada.