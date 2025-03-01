5 Of Canada's Most Popular Fast Food Chains You Won't Find In The US
It's no secret that the United States has dominated the industry of fast food. White Castle, the chain that is widely regarded as the founder of fast food, originated in Wichita, Kansas in 1916. And lest we forget the titan that is McDonald's, the largest and most popular fast food joint in the world. But is the U.S. the only place with its own fast food restaurants? Of course not. While America is home to many regional chains like the In-N-Out's of the world, other countries such as Canada have chains that you can find within their borders.
Canada has plenty of home-grown chains that, similar to the United States, started as smaller scale restaurants and adapted into franchises. Of course, you've got your basic pizza joints and coffee and breakfast cafes, but Canada is also home to some fast food restaurants that serve cuisine native to the region. These exclusive Canadian chains serve signature dishes like poutine and the iconic beaver tail dessert with quality and authenticity that you simply won't find out of the country. Even a classic hamburger tastes different with a dollop of specialty sauce from British Columbia. So while you may want to stick to what you know and grab a slice at Papa John's instead of Toronto's own Pizza Pizza, perhaps be adventurous with your fast food and try some local franchises next time you're up North. Don't know where to start? Use our list as a tour guide to some of the most popular chains you won't find in the United States. After all, when in Rome ... or Canada.
Mary Brown's makes fried chicken the Canadian way
Move over KFC, Mary Brown's runs the fried chicken game in Canada. First opening its doors in 1969 in St. John's, Newfoundland, and Labrador, Mary Brown's Chicken prides itself on their farm fresh ingredients from Canadian locals and its grade A fried chicken served in over 300 stores nationwide. The menu features classic fried chicken as well as popular sandwiches for visitors to try like the Big Mary Original breaded chicken sandwich with mayo and lettuce on a sesame seed bun.
Mary Brown's has also created its own proprietary cookers, meaning the chain doesn't use those same-old pressure fryers or deep fryers you see in other fast food chains. So if you're looking for a style of international fried chicken worth traveling for, perhaps try this 100% Canadian favorite.
Head to BeaverTails when you are craving something sweet
Named for its signature menu item, BeaverTails is a Canadian staple that highlights the iconic beaver tail dessert. Designed to look like a literal beaver tail, this pastry includes a fried dough base that you can top with all manner of sweet treats ranging from traditional cinnamon and sugar, to classically Canadian maple spread.
The first BeaverTails stand was at the Killaloe Fair near Ottawa, where founders Pam and Grant Hooker sold the treat to fairgoers. The pastry shop has since grown into a massive franchise with locations all over Canada. For those craving a sweet treat, BeaverTails is a great way to dive into local tradition and cuisine.
Triple O's serves up classic fast food burgers and fries
It's hard to think about fast food and not picture a juicy burger. When one comes to mind while you are in Canada, Triple O's has you covered. This Canadian burger joint serves up classic beef and chicken burgers, crispy fries, and a variety of decadent milkshakes. The chain evolved from the sit-down restaurant White Spot and was named after the restaurant's secret burger sauce. This fast food chain could easily be considered the Canadian equivalent of McDonald's.
The first exclusively Triple O location opened in Vancouver in 1997, and has since expanded to over 70 locations across British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. You can even find Triple O food trucks driving around that customers can privately book for special occasions. There are also a few locations scattered throughout Hong Kong, lucky for Canadians who are looking for a taste of home while traveling through Asia.
Head to A&W Canada for a mug of ice cold root beer
Despite its American connections, A&W Canada is a truly local franchise that highlights Canada's favorite brand of root beer, still sold in the original frosted mugs. A&W Canada runs independently from its American counterpart making it its own unique, and authentically Canadian chain. With drive-thrus located coast to coast, A&W Canada's menu includes classic fast food items like chicken sandwiches and fries, but also features the iconic Canadian snack: poutine.
There are a few things you probably don't know about poutine, but where better to explore this unofficial dish of Canada than at a Canadian chain? Topped with gravy and cheese curds, the thick cut fries are the perfect side to add to your fast food meal for a true taste of Canada.
There is no question what Pizza Pizza is serving up
Proudly Canadian since 1967, Pizza Pizza is beloved across the provinces — it was even named Canada's No. 1 franchise of 2025. Sourcing fresh, quality, local ingredients, Pizza Pizza offers a wide range of pies including alternative crusts, gourmet thins, and the option for customers to create their own perfect pizza.
In true Canadian fashion, the chain also offer a Hockey Box combo if you're looking to combine all manner of national favorites. With their logo featuring a classic maple leaf cut out, there is no doubt where this pizza joint originates. For those traveling to Canada, this chain is a great option for trying local cuisine without sitting down at an expensive Italian restaurant.
An honorable mention goes to Tim Hortons
Despite there being hundreds of locations in the United States as of 2024, you can't mention Canadian fast food without bringing up Tim Hortons. Colloquially known as Timmy's — and what many a Canadian might refer to as "Canada's favorite son" — Tim Hortons coffee and donuts have been an integral part of Canadian communities since opening in 1964.
Home to classic breakfast treats like Timbits and the signature Tim Hortons Double-Double, this chain is a household favorite all over the country. Tim Hortons also sponsors outreach programs like sporting events and youth camps, dedicated to serving the community with more than just food and drinks. Mostly available in states close to the northern border, Americans are indeed able to try this chain without traveling abroad — but with so many Canadian chains to try, the visit may well be worth it.