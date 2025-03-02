How Do You Know When Brown Butter Is Actually Done?

If you've ever taken a bite of a chocolate chip cookie or a warm cinnamon roll baked from scratch and noticed a deep, rich nuttiness, chances are it's thanks to brown butter. Not only is brown butter a fantastic addition to baked goods, but it also enhances savory dishes, whether in a simple sage and brown butter sauce over pasta or Andrew Zimmern's decadent fried eggs.

You might think your brown butter is done when it's, well, brown, but the process is more nuanced than that. In fact, it's easy to either burn the butter or not brown it enough — the sweet spot happens in a brief window of time. To get expert advice on perfecting the art of browning butter, Food Republic spoke with Alexa Carter, recipe creator at In Alexa's Kitchen. According to Carter, there are a few key signs that indicate when brown butter is ready.

"The first thing is the butter will have a nutty aroma that hits your nose immediately," she said. "Slowly after you smell that, you'll see that the milk solids will separate and become brown. It's necessary to mix the butter every [10 to 15] seconds until it starts to brown." While the milk solids darken when it's ready, the butterfat itself will remain golden — keep heating, and you'll risk burning it.