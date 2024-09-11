Switch Up Your Butter To Upgrade Boxed Mac And Cheese

Your fave brand of boxed mac and cheese is already guaranteed to be good, but why not turn it into something great? You can dial up the flavor volume without adding any extra prep time by browning the butter. This sounds fancy, but it will be done in less time than it takes to cook the noodles.

Brown butter is just butter that has been cooked until the milk solids caramelize. It creates a deep, toasty flavor that lends a craveable nuttiness to boxed mac and cheese or even the homemade stuff. All you have to do is melt butter in a saucepan on the stove, and stir it constantly. You will notice that the toasted milk solids start to sink to the bottom. Just use a spoon to scrape the bits up and keep it moving. You will know the butter is done when it smells very aromatic; the foaming simmers down a bit; and the fat is golden brown — this should take up to eight minutes max.

In order to brown butter successfully, don't walk away, as it can burn quickly. Also, the color of your pan matters for brown butter, as using a light-colored vessel allows you to judge the color change accurately. When it is done, transfer it to a heat-proof bowl right away to stop the cooking process. Once your mac noodles are cooked and drained, stir in the deliciously browned butter along with the cheese packet and milk for a seriously gourmet bowl of comfort food.