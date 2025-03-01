Burning Browned Butter Is An Easy Mistake To Make: How To Fix It (& Avoid It)

Browned butter is so simple: You can take any old store-bought butter and heat it on your stove for a nutty and decadent addition to most baked goods (but it's also fantastic in savory dishes, too). You're not alone if you have scorched a few batches of browned butter, but Food Republic spoke with Alexa Carter, recipe creator at In Alexa's Kitchen, about what to do if you have left your butter on the heat for just a second too long (and a second is all it takes). She said, "You can save it by removing it fast from the stove and using a cheese cloth to get rid of the burnt milk solids."

The way it works is you'll place the cheesecloth over a taller receptacle, like a glass-handled measuring cup, then carefully and gently pour the butter over it. This will separate the burned milk solids from the savable (and cravable) browned butter. You can also use a coffee filter, if that's what's more readily available in your kitchen. When you're browning butter, it might be best to keep these tools at hand, just in case, so you can spring into action if needed.

However, you may have overdone your butter to the point where it actually smells burnt or bitter, and separating the milk solids doesn't work. "When that happens you have to start over," Carter advised.