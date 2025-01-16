Your Chocolate Chip Cookies Deserve A Buttery Boost

Everyone and their mother has a favorite chocolate chip cookie. But there's one thing your cookies may be missing that can elevate it to new heights: brown butter.

Brown butter has become a popular ingredient thanks to its rich flavor and versatility. It can be used in savory dishes like braised oxtail with mashed potatoes or Andrew Zimmern's decadent fried eggs to make the edges crispy while keeping a soft center, but it's also associated with baked goods such as cookies. For the ultimate chocolate chip cookie, Food Republic turned to Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, who believes that adding this step will create otherworldly levels of flavor. "The nutty, caramelized notes from the browned milk solids elevate the cookies above and beyond, giving them richer, almost toffee-like notes," he explained.

Chef Dennis added that the use of brown butter can change the texture of the cookie. "Browned butter can make the cookies slightly chewier because of the moisture loss during browning," he cautioned. This is perfect for those who don't prefer a cake-like cookie — but even if you're a hard cookie truther, don't worry; there are ways to achieve that brittle bite. Try baking them for longer at a lower temperature or substitute sugar for corn syrup to get a flatter, crunchier cookie and still enjoy that delicious brown butter, toffee-like taste.