Your Chocolate Chip Cookies Deserve A Buttery Boost
Everyone and their mother has a favorite chocolate chip cookie. But there's one thing your cookies may be missing that can elevate it to new heights: brown butter.
Brown butter has become a popular ingredient thanks to its rich flavor and versatility. It can be used in savory dishes like braised oxtail with mashed potatoes or Andrew Zimmern's decadent fried eggs to make the edges crispy while keeping a soft center, but it's also associated with baked goods such as cookies. For the ultimate chocolate chip cookie, Food Republic turned to Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, who believes that adding this step will create otherworldly levels of flavor. "The nutty, caramelized notes from the browned milk solids elevate the cookies above and beyond, giving them richer, almost toffee-like notes," he explained.
Chef Dennis added that the use of brown butter can change the texture of the cookie. "Browned butter can make the cookies slightly chewier because of the moisture loss during browning," he cautioned. This is perfect for those who don't prefer a cake-like cookie — but even if you're a hard cookie truther, don't worry; there are ways to achieve that brittle bite. Try baking them for longer at a lower temperature or substitute sugar for corn syrup to get a flatter, crunchier cookie and still enjoy that delicious brown butter, toffee-like taste.
How to make brown butter for cookies
Learning how to brown butter is a simple technique that every baker can add to their repertoire. The only materials you need are butter and a pan. The color of your pan matters according to Alton Brown, and a white or silver pan is crucial to properly gauge the butter's color change, as a darker pan will make it harder to see the different stages of the browning process.
Simply melt butter over medium or medium-low heat, stirring to ensure the butter cooks evenly. You should notice a change after five minutes, but keep cooking it until the butter is a rich brown and the smell becomes irresistibly nutty. It may take a few tries to find the perfect level of darkness without burning the butter, but the results will be worth it. Remove the butter from the pan as soon as it has reached your desired level and transfer it to a bowl to let it cool.
While European butter is the best for baking cookies, those embarking on a brown butter journey can opt for the cheaper American-style butter, as once it browns, the flavor will more than make up the difference in fat. As for whether to choose salted or unsalted butter, Dennis Littley prefers unsalted, but he believes either one will do in a pinch. "Unsalted is better for control over the salt level. If you're using salted, adjust the additional salt in the recipe accordingly," he advised.