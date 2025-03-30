How To Make A Baja Blast Copycat Drink With 3 Ingredients (And It's Cheaper Than Taco Bell)

There's something about that teal, bubbly, tropical-flavored Mountain Dew Baja Blast that's been one of many fan favorites on Taco Bell's menu for decades that has gotten people hooked. They are willing to spend a little extra for this refreshing concoction, when, in reality, you can make a similar, three-ingredient version at home by mixing in regular Mountain Dew, Sprite, and blue Powerade. You can grab these items from essentially any grocery store, and you will save some money. After all, Taco Bell may be affordable, but you can always save more with some DIY.

Once you pick up your ingredients and make it back home, or in your car if you're feeling the crave, start mixing in equal parts of each ingredient. You'll want to start by filling a cup one-third up with Mountain Dew, then add another one-third of Sprite — or another lemon and lime soda, but Sprite will work best for consistency. From there, add your blue Powerade to top it off. Mix it together carefully to avoid spillage or over-fizzing, and pour it on the rocks, or drink it straight up if it's been a long week.

The blend of these three flavors is quite close to that well-known Baja Blast taste. You'll want to play around with the ingredients to find the right balance to get, not only the flavor correct, but that welcoming teal-blue color that is equated with a Baja Blast.