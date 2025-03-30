You Only Need Boxed Cake Mix, Butter, And One Canned Ingredient For Dessert Tonight

"Dump cake" may not sound like an iconic dessert. Maybe it's even left you wondering how dump cakes got their weird name. Name aside, this yummy treat is simple, easy to make, and super delicious. All you need to create a flavorful dump cake is boxed cake mix, cubed butter, and various canned (like pie filling) or fresh fruits. The base of a good dump cake is always the same. You start by placing your fruits of choice — think cherry pie filling and crushed pineapple for the classic take — onto the bottom of a baking dish.

Once these sweet, tart fruits are spread throughout the pan, you literally (evenly) dump one box of cake mix directly over the fruit. After that, top it off with slices of butter, ensuring a thin slice covers every nook and cranny of the surface. Stick this concoction in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around 35 to 50 minutes. You mainly want to ensure the top has a slight brown and golden look to it to give the dump cake that yummy, crackle-top-like texture.