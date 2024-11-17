Simplify Peach Cobbler With 3 Ingredients

When the dinner table is cleared and your desire for dessert starts battling your food coma, it's best to keep things simple. Luckily, you don't need dozens of ingredients to make a delicious post-dinner treat like a peach cobbler. Rather than pulling out all your baking ingredients and starting from scratch, try simplifying your peach cobbler with only three ingredients: yellow cake mix, two cans of sliced peaches in light syrup, and a stick of butter ... that's it!

The yellow cake mix negates the need for the traditional flour, sugar, eggs, and baking powder, while still resulting in a light, fluffy consistency. Meanwhile, the canned peaches offer a sweet, fruity filling — just be sure to know the difference between canned fruit in light syrup vs heavy before buying — while the butter transforms everything into a crispy, golden spoonful.

To make your three ingredient cobbler, simply grease a baking tray, add half a box of the dry yellow cake mix, and layer on your canned peaches. Then, add the rest of the cake mix and drizzle melted butter on top. Cook for about 45 minutes or until golden brown and voilà! You'll have an easy, no-fuss peach cobbler. While you could stop at three ingredients, adding some cinnamon or crushed nuts could also give your cobbler a warm, rich flavor. Try topping it with a classic vanilla ice cream or cardamom whipped cream for the complete dessert experience.