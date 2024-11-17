Simplify Peach Cobbler With 3 Ingredients
When the dinner table is cleared and your desire for dessert starts battling your food coma, it's best to keep things simple. Luckily, you don't need dozens of ingredients to make a delicious post-dinner treat like a peach cobbler. Rather than pulling out all your baking ingredients and starting from scratch, try simplifying your peach cobbler with only three ingredients: yellow cake mix, two cans of sliced peaches in light syrup, and a stick of butter ... that's it!
The yellow cake mix negates the need for the traditional flour, sugar, eggs, and baking powder, while still resulting in a light, fluffy consistency. Meanwhile, the canned peaches offer a sweet, fruity filling — just be sure to know the difference between canned fruit in light syrup vs heavy before buying — while the butter transforms everything into a crispy, golden spoonful.
To make your three ingredient cobbler, simply grease a baking tray, add half a box of the dry yellow cake mix, and layer on your canned peaches. Then, add the rest of the cake mix and drizzle melted butter on top. Cook for about 45 minutes or until golden brown and voilà! You'll have an easy, no-fuss peach cobbler. While you could stop at three ingredients, adding some cinnamon or crushed nuts could also give your cobbler a warm, rich flavor. Try topping it with a classic vanilla ice cream or cardamom whipped cream for the complete dessert experience.
Make variations of this 3-ingredient cobbler
While peaches may be one of the most popular fruits to put in a cobbler, you can customize this easy dessert recipe with any fruits you like. The best part is, since this recipe calls for canned fruit, you can make it a year-round treat, regardless of what's in season. Some other great options to try are canned blackberries, pears, or cherries. You can also try a strawberry-rhubarb version similar to a strawberry rhubarb pie.
For another creative take on this cobbler, swap out the yellow cake mix with another option such as angel food cake mix, which will give your cobbler a much lighter, airier texture. Or, if you want the warm taste of spices but don't have any on hand, opt for a spice cake mix, which will incorporate cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves to create an overall cozy dessert.
If you're impatient for the oven to preheat, there are other methods to cook your cobbler to make it even easier, such as combining everything in a large mug and microwaving – although the cobbler might not get as crispy as the oven would make it. Or, for a more rustic feel, try cooking your three-ingredient cobbler in the cast iron, either on the stove or over the campfire, if weather permits.