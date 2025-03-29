Is Lamb A Good Cut Of Meat To Buy From Costco?

A good meat department can be hard to find, but if you have a Costco club membership, there are always going to be delicious and affordable options ready to take home. The key to shopping at Costco like a pro is finding the right mix between typically affordable meats, say, the packs of chicken drumsticks that come out to $1.09 a pound, and seasonal deals like the ones that kick in after major holidays. But where do their lamb chops fall among their options for affordable meat options?

In March of 2024, Costco's imported Australian lamb loin chops were one of the best deals the store had to offer, coming in at an incredible $5.99 per pound. Sadly, that deal is no longer available to shoppers, but the lamb chops are still available for the price of $9.35 per pound (depending on location). The question is, how does that stack up to what other grocery stores can offer?

A quick look shows that Sam's Club offers grass-fed New Zealand bone-in lamb loin chops for $6.98 per pound, while Aldi's sells its lamb loin chops for $8.99 per pound. Aldi's doesn't specify the country of origin for the meat, though it is raised hormone and antibiotic-free as part of its "Never Any!" line of meats without artificial additives. On the higher end of the spectrum, Albertsons offers Open Nature brand lamb loin chops for $15.99 per pound. Costco's price point ranks it at the lower end of average for nation-wide stores, making it a solid deal for members.