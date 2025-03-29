Is Lamb A Good Cut Of Meat To Buy From Costco?
A good meat department can be hard to find, but if you have a Costco club membership, there are always going to be delicious and affordable options ready to take home. The key to shopping at Costco like a pro is finding the right mix between typically affordable meats, say, the packs of chicken drumsticks that come out to $1.09 a pound, and seasonal deals like the ones that kick in after major holidays. But where do their lamb chops fall among their options for affordable meat options?
In March of 2024, Costco's imported Australian lamb loin chops were one of the best deals the store had to offer, coming in at an incredible $5.99 per pound. Sadly, that deal is no longer available to shoppers, but the lamb chops are still available for the price of $9.35 per pound (depending on location). The question is, how does that stack up to what other grocery stores can offer?
A quick look shows that Sam's Club offers grass-fed New Zealand bone-in lamb loin chops for $6.98 per pound, while Aldi's sells its lamb loin chops for $8.99 per pound. Aldi's doesn't specify the country of origin for the meat, though it is raised hormone and antibiotic-free as part of its "Never Any!" line of meats without artificial additives. On the higher end of the spectrum, Albertsons offers Open Nature brand lamb loin chops for $15.99 per pound. Costco's price point ranks it at the lower end of average for nation-wide stores, making it a solid deal for members.
How Costco's lamb loin chops stack up quality-wise
Generally, Costco is considered one of, if not the best store to buy meat from. This is not only due to the cost and deals that the store offers, but also the quality of said meat relative to the price point. That's why it's a good store to go to not only for cheap chicken, but also bougie meats like USDA Prime cuts of beef such as New York strip steaks and ribeyes.
The lamb loin chops are no exception. Thick enough to be perfect for searing without overcooking and cut from the most tender part of the animal, these chops are perfect for cooking in the pan or the oven. Australian lamb has become a respected and sought-after piece of meat since being bred with American lamb, which tends to be more expensive and less gamey. Costco's cuts stack up favorably to the competition, though some say that Sam's Club New Zealand lamb loin chops are higher quality. For those wondering about the relative differences, New Zealand lamb tends to be slightly more tender, while the Australian version tends to contain more marbling, leading to a slightly richer taste. While Sam's Club might hold an edge both in terms of quality and price, this Costco cut is well worth purchasing.