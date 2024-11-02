Why You Should Shop At Costco Right After A Big Holiday

Costcos in the United States only close for seven days each year in observation of major holidays, including New Year's Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Most members end up shopping close to these holidays in order to stock up on all the holiday necessities and seasonal goodies. However, if you're willing to wait an extra few days before carving into a Thanksgiving turkey or Easter ham, you might be able to score it for a whole lot less.

Members have noticed massive discounts on products that are in high demand right before a holiday, but are no longer added to carts once the day passes. One Reddit user reported high discounts on "any food holiday-related that can be frozen. Even from their deli." Seasonal desserts at the Costco bakery are also likely to go on sale right after the holiday is celebrated, including items like pumpkin pie and Christmas cookies. Keep an eye out for anything with a seasonal flavor or festive design — post-celebration, the product will likely cost a whole lot less.

If you aren't sure whether or not a seasonal item is on sale, pay attention to Costco's price tag codes. Most of the discounted items will end in a .97 after the holiday has passed, which is a clear indicator that the product has been marked down from its original price.