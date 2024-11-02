Why You Should Shop At Costco Right After A Big Holiday
Costcos in the United States only close for seven days each year in observation of major holidays, including New Year's Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Most members end up shopping close to these holidays in order to stock up on all the holiday necessities and seasonal goodies. However, if you're willing to wait an extra few days before carving into a Thanksgiving turkey or Easter ham, you might be able to score it for a whole lot less.
Members have noticed massive discounts on products that are in high demand right before a holiday, but are no longer added to carts once the day passes. One Reddit user reported high discounts on "any food holiday-related that can be frozen. Even from their deli." Seasonal desserts at the Costco bakery are also likely to go on sale right after the holiday is celebrated, including items like pumpkin pie and Christmas cookies. Keep an eye out for anything with a seasonal flavor or festive design — post-celebration, the product will likely cost a whole lot less.
If you aren't sure whether or not a seasonal item is on sale, pay attention to Costco's price tag codes. Most of the discounted items will end in a .97 after the holiday has passed, which is a clear indicator that the product has been marked down from its original price.
Shopping right after a holiday might also help you avoid the Costco crowds
It's no secret that Costco can get rather crowded and chaotic during certain times of day. When you are attempting to wade through a sea of people wandering through aisles that Costco doesn't label in an attempt to shop for everything you need for the upcoming holiday, it can quickly become overwhelming and frustrating, not to mention that you'll likely forget to grab a few items in the process. The pre-holiday crowds are almost always a guarantee, but taking a trip to Costco right after a major event could be a great way to snag those post-holiday deals without all the people.
One user on the r/Costco Reddit shared, "December 26th is routinely [really] empty at mine. Usually more people working than there are shopping." However, this isn't always the case at every location. Others on the online forum reported large crowds at their local warehouse the day after a holiday. Other factors that contribute to larger crowds may include on the day of the week, the time of day, and whether or not Costco was closed for the actual holiday the day prior. Even if your local Costco isn't exactly empty right after a big holiday, the potential for discounted seasonal products will likely make up for the crowd.