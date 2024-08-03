The Bougie Cut Of Meat You Should Start Buying From Costco

Walking into a Costco feels like stepping into a grocery wonderland with bulk goods as far as the eye can see. Even if the majority of your grocery list is made up of necessities, you should still consider picking up a little treat — just head to the meat section! At Costco, you can get a great deal on USDA Prime cuts of steak. While they will still cost you more than a budget cut, for a date night or special occasion, they are definitely worth it.

Availability and pricing will vary depending on region, store, and supply, so your best bet is to keep an eye on what is available at your local Costco. Compared to lower graded Choice cuts, expect to pay somewhere between $3 and $10 more per pound. Costco Business Centers provide another shopping option, but these stores sometimes focus on Select and Choice cuts over Prime.

The reasons Costco is able to offer more affordable pricing even on luxurious items are the very same that allow you to get massive amounts of toilet paper and a bounty of packaged snacks — minimal spend on advertising, limited product offerings, ordering in bulk, and slimmer profit margins. Those savings get passed on to you, the consumer, with a low sticker price on items like Prime New York strips, ribeye steaks, and sirloins.