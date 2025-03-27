Before You Grab That Loaf, Here's Why Trader Joe's Bread Might Not Be Best For Your Pantry

There's a lot to love about Trader Joe's: It is full of both everyday essentials and special treats, with a to-die-for freezer aisle, an extensive selection of gluten-free staples, and an ever-changing bakery section with seasonal favorites. Speaking of its bakery department, many of the grocer's artisanal loaves, including Trader Joe's popular sourdough, are customer favorites – but overall, the breads found at this supermarket chain has left something to be desired. TJ's bread is notorious for going moldy well before its time.

While the mold growth is certainly a bummer, it likely happens for a positive reason; Trader Joe's bread contains way fewer preservatives than your traditional supermarket bagged bread (preservatives in commercially produced bread is part of the reason why bread boxes are no longer a thing for most households). The ingredients in Wonder Classic White Bread, for example, lists calcium propionate, then a note in parentheses about how this additive is included to help keep the bread from spoiling. There is no such indication of said ingredient in Trader Joe's sliced white bread, in contrast.

The habitual early molding in Trader Joe's bread might also be a matter of how the product is transported. If Trader Joe's stores receive some of the bread stock frozen, condensation can build up inside as it thaws. That condensation becomes moisture which can trigger mold spores, causing rapid growth which may start to show itself after just a few days on shelves.