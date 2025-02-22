Gluten-Free Staples You Can Find At Trader Joe's

Whether you have celiac disease or just a run-of-the-mill gluten intolerance, living without wheat can be a huge challenge, even in today's global, diversified food environment. And that is why, if you must eat gluten-free, you should absolutely live near a Trader Joe's store. Yes, this California-based chain that is noticeably lacking self-checkout lanes is chock full of gluten-free goodies, but more essentially, it's got a lot of basic pantry staples.

Trader Joe's hasn't gone on the record for why it sells so many gluten-free items, but it may be that the company simply recognizes a growing market and seeks to fill in the gap with high-quality, good-tasting products that its customers have come to rely on. And just as an FYI, if you head to the stores on Tuesday or Wednesday mornings, you'll likely have a lot more elbow room and feel a lot less hurried and harried as you peruse the chain's gluten-free offerings.