The First Ever KFC Wasn't Actually In Kentucky: Here's Where The Famous Fast Food Chain Began

When you hear the name Kentucky, you likely picture one of two things: the many different pours of bourbon or delicious Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) buckets. While the name of this chicken chain clearly evokes ties to the proud state, the first ever KFC franchise location actually started over 1,500 miles west in Salt Lake City. However, the restaurant that inspired the international chain, and the founder himself, does have many roots in Kentucky.

Before the red and white striped empire came into the fried chicken fast food chain scene, there was a Hoosier man named Harland Sanders, who had job experience in both the industrial industry to farming before the food industry. Once he found a taste for food, the entrepreneur established an eatery known as Sanders Cafe in Corbin, Kentucky. The fried chicken served at Sanders' first location was pressure fried and seasoned with a variety of spices and seasonings. Sanders and his chicken became so popular that he was given the title of honorary Kentucky Colonel – not for military service, but for his service and hospitality in the Kentucky community.

Considering this rich history, why did KFC begin franchising in Utah and not its namesake state? The main reason was due to a planned rerouting of a major highway that would essentially pass right through Sanders Cafe, leaving the area as a roadway rather than a food destination. Sanders saw potential in this restaurant idea and moved the operation to Salt Lake City in 1952 where he established the fast food chicken chain we recognize today.