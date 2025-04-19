The First Ever KFC Wasn't Actually In Kentucky: Here's Where The Famous Fast Food Chain Began
When you hear the name Kentucky, you likely picture one of two things: the many different pours of bourbon or delicious Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) buckets. While the name of this chicken chain clearly evokes ties to the proud state, the first ever KFC franchise location actually started over 1,500 miles west in Salt Lake City. However, the restaurant that inspired the international chain, and the founder himself, does have many roots in Kentucky.
Before the red and white striped empire came into the fried chicken fast food chain scene, there was a Hoosier man named Harland Sanders, who had job experience in both the industrial industry to farming before the food industry. Once he found a taste for food, the entrepreneur established an eatery known as Sanders Cafe in Corbin, Kentucky. The fried chicken served at Sanders' first location was pressure fried and seasoned with a variety of spices and seasonings. Sanders and his chicken became so popular that he was given the title of honorary Kentucky Colonel – not for military service, but for his service and hospitality in the Kentucky community.
Considering this rich history, why did KFC begin franchising in Utah and not its namesake state? The main reason was due to a planned rerouting of a major highway that would essentially pass right through Sanders Cafe, leaving the area as a roadway rather than a food destination. Sanders saw potential in this restaurant idea and moved the operation to Salt Lake City in 1952 where he established the fast food chicken chain we recognize today.
When KFC expanded beyond Utah and how it's evolved over time
When Colonel Harland Sanders moved the recipe out west, he met with Pete Harman, a restaurateur and Utah local who was the first to officially franchise Sanders' restaurant. Once this historic purchase was made, Harman hired Don Anderson, a local sign painter who was the one to coin the official name "Kentucky Fried Chicken," and the tagline, "Finger lickin' good," both of which are still a part of the brand today.
The KFC brand continued to grow as a franchise, and in 1964, Sanders sold off a majority of his stock in the company. A part of him was still involved, however, as his iconic likeness – the white suit and goatee — became the trademark look of the company alongside the red and white branding. Not only was Sanders' outfit a household recognition, in 1957, the large take-out bucket of chicken became a staple, as well.
From the quaint cafe in Kentucky to the first franchise location in Utah, KFC hasn't stopped, as it now has over 30,000 locations around the world. To continue its non-traditional locales, recently KFC relocated its headquarters to Plano, Texas and teamed up with Pizza Hut. The now parent company, Yum Brands, said that it will still keep an office in Kentucky, as well as the KFC Foundation, which is in Louisville.