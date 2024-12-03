Full Proof Vs Barrel Proof Vs Cask Strength: The Difference In Bourbons

Full proof bourbon is bottled at the same alcohol by volume (ABV) it had when it first went into the barrel for aging. This usually means it starts at 125 proof (62.5% ABV) — there can be slight differences depending on the distillery. During the aging process, the proof might go up or down due to factors like evaporation and the environment inside the warehouse where it is distilled. The loss of water increases the ABV and in order to bring the bourbon back to its original proof (or full proof) distillers add water back in to lower the ABV. This ensures every bottle of a particular bourbon tastes the same, giving drinkers a consistent experience.

Making full proof bourbon is a bit of a balancing act. Distillers have to consider many factors, like where the barrel is placed in the warehouse and how long it ages. They keep a close eye on these factors to make sure the bourbon turns out just right. This attention to detail results in a bourbon that truly reflects its original character and gives you a taste of what it was like in the spirit's early stages.