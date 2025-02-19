Why KFC Is Relocating To Texas And How It's Teaming Up With Pizza Hut

Known for its buckets of chicken seasoned with a proprietary spice blend, as well as its famously delicious coleslaw, KFC has been a part of Kentucky since the 1930s when The Colonel, Harland Sanders, opened the doors to his first restaurant in Corbin, Kentucky. Since then, the brand has spread around the globe, but its headquarters have remained in Kentucky — until now.

On February 18, 2025, Yum! Brands announced in a press release that it will be shifting its headquarters to Plano, Texas where it also houses its sister brand Pizza Hut. The company, which also owns Habit Burger & Grill and Taco Bell (both headquartered in Irvine, California), hopes that bringing together the pizza chain and the fast food chicken giant will spark collaboration between the two. "Ultimately, bringing more of our people together on a consistent basis will maximize our unrivaled culture and talent as a competitive advantage," said David Gibbs, Yum! Brands Chief Executive Officer. "I'm confident this is another important step in growing our iconic restaurant brands globally."

At the same time, the company is having any remote-work employees relocate and start going into the office where they officially work. This will impact nearly 200 employees between the next six and 18 months.