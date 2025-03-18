The Whole Foods Frozen Appetizer That Was Just Pulled From Shelves

Whole Foods shoppers should be advised that 365 Whole Foods Market Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese are being recalled. C.H. Guenther & Son LLC are voluntarily withdrawing the item from frozen food aisles across the country because it may contain undeclared meat and egg ingredients. While no illnesses have been reported thus far, customers with serious egg allergies are at risk of severe or even life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

This class one recall, due to the product that includes undeclared allergens, was brought to Whole Foods' attention by a customer who filed a complaint saying "the product contained meat and was not a macaroni and cheese bite," per the company's statement shared with the FDA. This claim means that somewhere in the manufacturing process, the product was potentially mislabeled and-or contaminated with unintended ingredients. Despite only being released on March 14, Whole Foods is extending the recall to include any of the 365 Macaroni Bites purchased between February 6, 2025 and March 11, 2025 as a precaution. This announcement comes among many recent frozen and refrigerated food recalls from other large stores like Walmart and is a reminder to all consumers to stay vigilant about grocery updates.