The Whole Foods Frozen Appetizer That Was Just Pulled From Shelves
Whole Foods shoppers should be advised that 365 Whole Foods Market Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese are being recalled. C.H. Guenther & Son LLC are voluntarily withdrawing the item from frozen food aisles across the country because it may contain undeclared meat and egg ingredients. While no illnesses have been reported thus far, customers with serious egg allergies are at risk of severe or even life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.
This class one recall, due to the product that includes undeclared allergens, was brought to Whole Foods' attention by a customer who filed a complaint saying "the product contained meat and was not a macaroni and cheese bite," per the company's statement shared with the FDA. This claim means that somewhere in the manufacturing process, the product was potentially mislabeled and-or contaminated with unintended ingredients. Despite only being released on March 14, Whole Foods is extending the recall to include any of the 365 Macaroni Bites purchased between February 6, 2025 and March 11, 2025 as a precaution. This announcement comes among many recent frozen and refrigerated food recalls from other large stores like Walmart and is a reminder to all consumers to stay vigilant about grocery updates.
What to do with recalled food
When a food is recalled, it is important to follow the Food and Drug Administration's guidelines to safely dispose of the contaminated items. Anyone who purchased the 365 Whole Foods Market Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese are instructed to destroy or throw away the product if purchased within the specified window. Customers are also welcome to bring in a valid receipt to the Whole Foods where they purchased the recalled item to receive a full refund. The company also encouraged Whole Foods patrons to call the C.H. Guenther & Son LLC phone number listed in the announcement with any additional questions: 210-227-1401.
Though stores may handle the details of recalls differently, if you're curious what happens to the recalled items, know that they will be thrown away. While it is indeed a great form of food waste, especially if only a handful of the product were affected, it is safest to dispose of undeclared food entirely. Not only does this protect consumers and corporations, but it also makes sure that no recalled food is accidentally donated or resold elsewhere. So while there has been no reported issues thus far other than the initial complaint, Whole Foods patrons with egg and meat allergies should remain cautious and aware of any updates on the recall.