12 Big Walmart Food Recalls We Couldn't Ignore

If you pay attention to FDA recalls, you'll notice it feels like there's a new one every couple of days. Many are as a result of an unlisted allergen like peanuts or milk, but others are for a potential contamination. Some of these recalls are limited in scope, but others impact the entire United States. One thing is for sure: No matter how long you look at the list, it's enough to make you want to become a hobby farmer and move off the grid. The risk of illness and food poisoning feels significant. So, when Walmart comes out with a recall, it's impossible to ignore.

Since Walmart first opened in 1962, it has evolved and grown, notably opening the first Walmart Supercenter (with grocery component) in 1988. Of course, grocery shopping changed significantly in 2020, with the big box store pivoting to include pickup and delivery, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the store has evolved, food safety laws predate even Walmart.

Upton Sinclair's "The Jungle" prompted President Theodore Roosevelt to sign the Food and Drugs Act, ushering in America's food safety era. In the world of recalls, the first was over poorly canned olives, resulting in botulism in 1920. Today, recalls may happen for a variety of reasons: microbial contaminants (like E. coli), allergens (often undeclared), chemical cross contamination, or foreign objects (like plastic). Of course, there are other reasons food may be recalled (as we'll see with macaroni and cheese), but those are some of the primary reasons Walmart recalls are impossible not to pay attention to.