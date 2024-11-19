Easily Clean Your Grill Grates With A Fresh Pot Of Coffee

Grill grates are always sturdy, but often dirty. Between stuck-on food, residue from fire and soot, and exposure to the elements, they can end up accumulating significant levels of grime and bacteria — and no one wants to eat that. Luckily, all you need to get a good, deep clean is a fresh pot of coffee.

Coffee is slightly acidic, with a hot cuppa sitting between 4.8 to six on the pH scale, depending on the exact beans and brand. This acidity makes it a fantastic cheap cleaner for outdoor cooking tools and utensils. All you have to do is brew some fresh coffee, pour it into a large container that can hold your grill grates, and completely submerge the grates in the liquid. After soaking for one hour, give them a brisk scrub with your grill brush, hose them off, and you'll have a fresh set of grates free of gunk and grime.

The coffee method limits your exposure to harsh chemicals used in cleaning sprays and solutions, and is more affordable than many heavy-duty grill cleaners. You don't need to worry about using expensive, imported java, either. Just reach for a big bag of cheap beans to brew up plenty of your new at-home cleaning agent.