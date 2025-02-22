Leftover Pasta Water Has A Secret Use, And It Might Keep Your Pans Cleaner
Pasta is a universal comfort food that deserves all its flowers and more. When you're running out of recipe ideas to cook on a weeknight, there are so many pasta recipes for easy weeknight dinners to choose from. There are, however, some universal rules to follow: make sure you've properly salted your pasta water, cook your pasta al dente, and don't throw that water away when your pasta is finished cooking.
Most people don't give a second thought to their pasta water, pouring it down the drain as soon as it has done its job. Make no mistake, though, the starchy liquid remains useful even after you cook your pasta in it. Believe it or not, it can clean and degrease your pans, plates, and more, making kitchen cleanup more manageable. Pasta water is also used in a good number of recipes — so remember to set some aside for this purpose and save the rest for cleaning. You'll be surprised how it can make cleanup easier and more efficient.
How to use pasta water to clean your pots and pans
To use pasta water for cleaning, set aside a cup or two before draining your pasta. Then, while your dirty pots are still warm, pour the liquid into it and let it sit for a few minutes. Use a soft sponge to wipe away the grime; you'll be surprised how easy it lifts! If the grease is stuck on the pot, pour the starchy liquid into it, turn the heat on for a few minutes on low, and let it simmer. Once it's hot, pour the pasta water off and wipe the stuck bits with a soft sponge. Using this method, you'll have clean pots in no time!
Thanks to its high starch content, pasta water can break down food residue and grease, delivering a cost-effective, efficient, and natural way to clean dirty cookware. The starch in the liquid acts as an emulsifier, which binds with grease and helps to remove it more efficiently than ordinary hot water. This method works well with non-stick, cast iron, and stainless steel, and it can save you time by reducing the need for scrubbing. So, the next time you boil pasta, don't pour that starchy water down the drain — put it to work and let it make your post-dinner cleanup a breeze.