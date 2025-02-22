Leftover Pasta Water Has A Secret Use, And It Might Keep Your Pans Cleaner

Pasta is a universal comfort food that deserves all its flowers and more. When you're running out of recipe ideas to cook on a weeknight, there are so many pasta recipes for easy weeknight dinners to choose from. There are, however, some universal rules to follow: make sure you've properly salted your pasta water, cook your pasta al dente, and don't throw that water away when your pasta is finished cooking.

Most people don't give a second thought to their pasta water, pouring it down the drain as soon as it has done its job. Make no mistake, though, the starchy liquid remains useful even after you cook your pasta in it. Believe it or not, it can clean and degrease your pans, plates, and more, making kitchen cleanup more manageable. Pasta water is also used in a good number of recipes — so remember to set some aside for this purpose and save the rest for cleaning. You'll be surprised how it can make cleanup easier and more efficient.