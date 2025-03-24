The Ireland-Only Fast Food Chain That Gives McDonald's A Run For Its Money (Literally)

People around the world immediately recognize the golden arches of McDonald's, but in Ireland, a favorite local chain gives ol' McDonald a run for its money. Supermac's is truly homegrown, as it was founded in 1978 in Ballinasloe, County Galway, by Pat McDonagh. It not only delivers on affordable burgers and fries, but Supermac's has gradually become an Irish institution that the country has come to know and love.

Not only is the Supermac's-McDonald's rivalry a part of Irish fast-food competition, it has also seen its fair share of legal battles. In 2017, Supermac's challenged McDonald's use of the "Big Mac" term in Europe related to its chicken and poultry products. The Irish chain argued that McDonald's wasn't using the trademark, and the European Union Intellectual Property Office agreed with Supermac's, resulting in a legal victory.

While you might not find Supermac's in Ireland's Ashford Castle, the chain has succeeded in ingraining itself in Irish culture by showing that it's not just an off-brand McDonald's. Many Irish consumers even see Supermac's as having better-quality and more authentic food. The business model, like some U.S. nationwide fast-food joints with humble beginnings, has also clearly been working, with Supermac's now boasting over 100 locations across Ireland.