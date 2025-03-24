The Ireland-Only Fast Food Chain That Gives McDonald's A Run For Its Money (Literally)
People around the world immediately recognize the golden arches of McDonald's, but in Ireland, a favorite local chain gives ol' McDonald a run for its money. Supermac's is truly homegrown, as it was founded in 1978 in Ballinasloe, County Galway, by Pat McDonagh. It not only delivers on affordable burgers and fries, but Supermac's has gradually become an Irish institution that the country has come to know and love.
Not only is the Supermac's-McDonald's rivalry a part of Irish fast-food competition, it has also seen its fair share of legal battles. In 2017, Supermac's challenged McDonald's use of the "Big Mac" term in Europe related to its chicken and poultry products. The Irish chain argued that McDonald's wasn't using the trademark, and the European Union Intellectual Property Office agreed with Supermac's, resulting in a legal victory.
While you might not find Supermac's in Ireland's Ashford Castle, the chain has succeeded in ingraining itself in Irish culture by showing that it's not just an off-brand McDonald's. Many Irish consumers even see Supermac's as having better-quality and more authentic food. The business model, like some U.S. nationwide fast-food joints with humble beginnings, has also clearly been working, with Supermac's now boasting over 100 locations across Ireland.
Supermac's menu and community connection
The food on offer at Supermac's plays a key role in differentiating it from its giant, worldwide competitor, as the chain offers more than just the standard burger. You can also order Irish favorites like a fish and chips meal, which speak to the region's specialties. When considering the prices of popular items, Supermac's offers its Mighty Mac for €5.95, compared to its very similar competitor, the well-known Big Mac, which costs €7 in Ireland.
The Supermac's menu offers burgers, chicken items, and a wide variety of deliciously seasoned and covered fries as side items. The chain has curry fries, cheese fries, and even taco fries, which comprise of taco sauce, seasoned beef, and cheddar cheese all piled on top of thick fries. Supermac's even offers family-style boxes, as well as combination lunch and snack boxes, which come with chicken tenders, thighs, and other fried chicken pieces. While you can't order a McDonald's Shamrock Shake for St. Patrick's Day, you can choose from a selection of sundaes and other sweet treats.
Some of the chain's locations also have the option of SuperSubs, which is another chain under the Supermac's umbrella that offers subway sandwiches, salads, wraps, and soups. Supermac's also sports country pride by being involved in the Irish community. They sponsor local sports, and are a long-standing sponsor for the Galway Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA), which runs events in the fields of hurling and Gaelic football. Their involvement in the sporting community stems from Supermac's founder, Pat McDonagh, as he reportedly earned the nickname "Supermac" playing Gaelic football in school.