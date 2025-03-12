From Humble Beginnings To Nationwide Cravings: Why Habit Burger & Grill Is Popping Up Everywhere

In-N-Out Burger may be the favorite fast-food spot of culinary celebrities like Gordon Ramsay and Alton Brown. But another California-born rival seems to be closing in on the popular chain. Habit Burger & Grill (formerly The Habit Burger Grill) is about 20 years younger than In-N-Out and, from its small beginnings, began expanding with franchises much later in its existence. But this newer kid on the block has bested its older Cali peer as the purveyor of the very best burger in America. Habit is also neck and neck with In-N-Out in terms of franchise numbers. Providing uniquely excellent food is just one reason Habit Burger seems to be slowly but surely overtaking the country.

Habit has become the top choice for burger lovers. In 2024, USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards crowned Habit's Double Char as the very best fast-food burger in the United States. In-N-Out's Double-Double placed below it at No. 2. Habit followed up the win with a bit of an in-your-face marketing move that caused ripples among In-N-Out fans, posting billboards near prominent In-N-Out locations congratulating the rival on being second best.

The chain later apologized through an open letter to the Los Angeles Times. It also invited In-N-Out loyalists to come in for free burgers, fries, and drinks as a peace offering. But Habit kind of has an excuse to brag and swagger, with its stacked-up, flame-grilled hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, grilled cheeses, veggie burgers and even an ahi tuna filet –– as well as other enticing offerings like various fresh salads, onion rings, sweet potato fries, and even battered tempura green beans alongside the more traditional french fries and milkshakes. It definitely stands out in the world of fast food.