Fans of McDonald's Shamrock Shake, rejoice! The beloved minty drink is returning to McDonald's locations nationwide starting on February 10, and with it is coming an old friend: Uncle O'Grimacey.

Uncle O'Grimacey might not be as well-known these days as his purple nephew, but the character, a green Irish Grimace with a top hat and vest, has been around since 1975 as a part of the company's Shamrock Shake promotions. He dropped out of sight sometime in the 1980s, but this year marks his illustrious return. "Inspired to reunite with Grimace and support his favorite Charity's 50th milestone, Uncle O'Grimacey packed his bags and embarked on a journey from Sham Rock, Ireland," McDonald's said in its press release announcing the drink's arrival. "Now that he's here, Uncle O'Grimacey is traveling coast-to-coast, spreading Shamrock cheer with fans everywhere and celebrating RMHC and their mission to keep families together." With the re-introduction of this character comes a line of merchandise featuring the character, including shirts and hats, available for pre-sale here.

While the merchandise is fun, the star of the show is still the shake itself. Between the light, delightful minty flavor and McDonald's patently smooth soft serve, it's no mystery why the Shamrock Shake is such a long-lasting hit for the 85-year-old company. Whether enjoyed by itself, with Oreos, or taken home and enjoyed with Elijah Craig Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon, aka the best bourbon for a minty milkshake, this drink is sure to brighten your day.