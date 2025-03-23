Why Homemade French Fries Are Never As Crispy As Fast Food's

Have you ever tried making french fries at home, only to find they just weren't as good as a fast food chain's? You might be missing a couple of crucial steps. When we spoke to Erin Clarke, creator of WellPlated.com and best-selling author of "Well Plated Every Day," she shared the key techniques these chains rely on to create the crispiest fries.

"Fast food fries get their signature crispiness from double frying — first at a lower temperature to cook the inside, then at a higher temp to crisp up the exterior," Clarke says. "At home, most people don't deep-fry or have access to the same industrial fryers that maintain ultra-precise temperatures, which makes getting that perfect crunch trickier."

Temperature is the name of the game here. Much like double-frying fried chicken, the second, brief dip in searing hot oil makes a fry's exterior shatteringly crisp while leaving the interior untouched. But, as Clarke points out, not every home cook can precisely control their oil's temperature, nor do they always have time for a second fry.

"My secret tip is to pour boiling water over the sliced potatoes and letting them sit. The heat mimics the first 'fry,' so you end up with crispier results," Clark tells us. "Plus, soaking the fries eliminates some of the excess starch, which causes them to soften."