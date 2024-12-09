For The Ultimate Steak Crust, One Pantry Staple Is Key
Many people would agree that the perfect steak has a tender, pink interior and a crispy brown crust on the outside, creating the perfect harmony of texture and flavor. And if you've spent the time and money to choose the perfect steak at the store, chances are you're going to want to nail the perfect crust. One way to achieve the ultimate steak crust is actually simpler than you may think: Just add some cornstarch to the exterior.
While there are multiple mistakes you should avoid while cooking steak, one of the most common is not drying it. A wet steak interferes with the ever-important Maillard reaction (aka what browns your meat), as water can only reach 212 degrees Fahrenheit before it evaporates — while the Maillard reaction requires at least 280 degrees Fahrenheit to occur. As a result, you're left with a steamed, well-done steak (likely with a gray band) with no crust.
In order to keep your steak extra dry and ready to sear, simply pat the outside dry and sprinkle cornstarch (and salt) before setting it in the pan. The exposure to the heat will cause the starch granules to swell and absorb the moisture, making way for the best steak crust. Just make sure to not overdo it — while a light sprinkling is fine, too much cornstarch can create a gummy texture. You can also play around with flavor by mixing your cornstarch with other spices, such as pepper, paprika, or chili powder.
Cooking techniques for the best crust
If you've dried your meat and added cornstarch, but still aren't achieving the ultimate steak crust, there could be a few other factors that are amiss. One of the most crucial parts of cooking a steak is high heat searing. In order for the browning to occur and the cornstarch to activate, make sure your pan or grill is preheated to about 400 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit before laying your steak down. This way, the outside can char while the inside slowly cooks. Just don't use a nonstick pan for this, as they shouldn't get too hot without food in them, or you run the risk of ruining the coating.
It's also important to let your steak come up to room temperature before cooking it. Cooking a steak from cold is a no-no because you run the risk of the inside staying cold and raw while the crust is overly charred or burnt. Another key factor to developing a crust is leaving the steak alone for a few minutes while it browns. Flipping it too many times will interfere with the browning process, cause the inside to not cook evenly, and could even wipe off some of that hard-working cornstarch.
Once your steak is ready, set it aside and let it rest for about 10 minutes before diving in. And don't forget — a steak with a crust provides the perfect textured surface for a delicious steak sauce, and there are many sauces to boost your steak meal.