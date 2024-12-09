For The Ultimate Steak Crust, One Pantry Staple Is Key

Many people would agree that the perfect steak has a tender, pink interior and a crispy brown crust on the outside, creating the perfect harmony of texture and flavor. And if you've spent the time and money to choose the perfect steak at the store, chances are you're going to want to nail the perfect crust. One way to achieve the ultimate steak crust is actually simpler than you may think: Just add some cornstarch to the exterior.

While there are multiple mistakes you should avoid while cooking steak, one of the most common is not drying it. A wet steak interferes with the ever-important Maillard reaction (aka what browns your meat), as water can only reach 212 degrees Fahrenheit before it evaporates — while the Maillard reaction requires at least 280 degrees Fahrenheit to occur. As a result, you're left with a steamed, well-done steak (likely with a gray band) with no crust.

In order to keep your steak extra dry and ready to sear, simply pat the outside dry and sprinkle cornstarch (and salt) before setting it in the pan. The exposure to the heat will cause the starch granules to swell and absorb the moisture, making way for the best steak crust. Just make sure to not overdo it — while a light sprinkling is fine, too much cornstarch can create a gummy texture. You can also play around with flavor by mixing your cornstarch with other spices, such as pepper, paprika, or chili powder.