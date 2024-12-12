Why You Should Start Double-Frying Fried Chicken

For the fried chicken enthusiast, making the stuff at home can feel like a never-ending quest for that perfect equilibrium between crispy, shattering crunchiness on the outside and a meaty, juicy bite within. From golden tumeric fried chicken in Malaysia to variations in Korea and Ethiopia, it seems like every culture has its own techniques that chefs swear by for making the perfect version of this comfort food. But one common thread that crops up frequently among all the delicious international styles of fried chicken is a simple trick that you should be using at home — double-frying. With the right dredge and a little care and attention, you'll be well on your way to the most delicious fried chicken you've ever made in no time.

In the same way that restaurants often double-cook (or, if you're Heston Blumenthal, triple-cook) their fries, the two-step cooking process is simultaneously more effective at crisping up the exterior of your chicken, while providing a gentler, more even cook for the meat itself. The result is consistently juicy, tender chicken without having to sacrifice your coating (which can sometimes burn before the chicken has had a chance to fully cook through, leaving you with a bitter, unappetizing mess). The secret is frying your chicken at a lower temperature the first time around, allowing the meat to gently cook, before resting, then giving it a rapid blast of intense heat that'll crisp up the coating on the outside before the meat itself has a chance to overcook.