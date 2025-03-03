Add An Extra Flavor Profile To Your Bruschetta With One Sweet Ingredient

Many of us enjoy the combination of sweet and savory, but not all sweet ingredients work equally well in a bruschetta recipe — whether it's Caprese-inspired or a fresh tomato bruschetta with basil. Honey, however, is the key to reinventing your bruschetta.

"Adding honey to classic bruschetta really helps to bring out and highlight the sweetness of a lot of the components normally found in bruschetta," Joshua Frias, executive chef at Naples Ristorante e Bar in the Downtown Disney District in Anaheim, California, told Food Republic. "Tomatoes, which are naturally high in sugar, can sometimes not read as being very sweet due to [their] acidity ... A little honey can really help to cover the acidity of the tomatoes and allow their natural sweetness to come through. Honey will also highlight the sweet notes in basil, accentuating its ... slightly licoricey flavor. Surprisingly, honey also brings out the sweetness in garlic, toning down its raw peppery and astringent flavors."

That gentle sweetness helps mask any sourness from the tomatoes while emphasizing umami-rich tasting notes. Plus, honey enhances each of the other ingredients, bringing balance to the entire dish — especially when paired with a rich balsamic vinegar.

That said, moderation is key. "There is a sweet spot, usually consisting of a very light drizzle over the top, where the sweetness in the honey ... [won't become] dessert level sweet[,] leaving you with something that really doesn't fit into any part of a meal," Frias noted.