The Secret Smoky Ingredient For An Award-Worthy Bowl Of Chili

Generally speaking, since liquid smoke is so concentrated, you don't need to dump a ton of it into your chili — in fact, doing so will probably ruin the dish entirely. Instead, use approximately ¼ to ½ teaspoon of liquid smoke per pound of meat in your recipe, depending on how smoky you want it to be. If you're browning some larger cuts of meat to chop up and add to your dish, you can even dilute the liquid smoke a bit with some water, oil, or vinegar, and brush it on the meat before putting it in the pan or on the grill. Just make sure you're conservative with how much you use — and don't measure it on top of the dish you'll be adding it to, so you avoid mistakenly getting more in than you were hoping for.

Want to keep adding more complexity to your chili? Another trick you can do is to play with unique ingredients, like beer, chocolate, or even coffee (instant coffee can also be used to wake up spaghetti sauce). Using these can infuse layers of flavor that will have your guests wondering what your secret ingredient is while asking for seconds.