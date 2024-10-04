The Ingredient Combo That Will Take Your Chili To A New Level

Perfect for warming up after a long, cold day or for cheering on your favorite football team, home-cooked chili is no doubt a staple during the colder seasons. This hearty soup or stew, depending on how you look at it, is simple to make and even easier to elevate — just don't fall prey to the common chili mistakes we all make – like using the wrong protein.

Of course, you can add loads of different toppings to personalize your chili and pack some extra flavor, but consider alternatives to your basic ingredients, specifically the meat. Instead of using just ground beef, add chorizo as well. Ground beef and chorizo are an underrated duo, combining to bring smoke and spice to dishes like burgers, tacos, and, indeed, chili. The flavor of the chorizo will complement and elevate your other ingredients and bring some more heat and complexity to the dish.

Like ground beef, chorizo crumbles when it is cooked, meaning the two meats mix together nicely, and you can enjoy a bite of chili with both on your spoon. Make sure you buy Mexican chorizo — this is a ground sausage made with chiles and other spices — and avoid Spanish chorizo for this recipe, as it is a cured meat.