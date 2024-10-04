The Ingredient Combo That Will Take Your Chili To A New Level
Perfect for warming up after a long, cold day or for cheering on your favorite football team, home-cooked chili is no doubt a staple during the colder seasons. This hearty soup or stew, depending on how you look at it, is simple to make and even easier to elevate — just don't fall prey to the common chili mistakes we all make – like using the wrong protein.
Of course, you can add loads of different toppings to personalize your chili and pack some extra flavor, but consider alternatives to your basic ingredients, specifically the meat. Instead of using just ground beef, add chorizo as well. Ground beef and chorizo are an underrated duo, combining to bring smoke and spice to dishes like burgers, tacos, and, indeed, chili. The flavor of the chorizo will complement and elevate your other ingredients and bring some more heat and complexity to the dish.
Like ground beef, chorizo crumbles when it is cooked, meaning the two meats mix together nicely, and you can enjoy a bite of chili with both on your spoon. Make sure you buy Mexican chorizo — this is a ground sausage made with chiles and other spices — and avoid Spanish chorizo for this recipe, as it is a cured meat.
Other ways to upgrade your chili
There are countless ways to upgrade your chili from just meat, beans, and tomatoes, the easiest being to try adding different, adventurous toppings. Sure, shredded cheese is great, but try diced avocados for freshness, black olives for salt, or crumbled bacon for a bit of savory crunch. Get creative with it!
If you're looking for a bold depth of flavor, try adding espresso powder to your chili. The bitterness will enhance the heat, as well as offset the richness of your protein, bringing balance to the dish. Otherwise, take inspiration from the chorizo and embrace Mexican cuisine by opting for cocoa powder in your chili, which should give a boost to the rest of your flavors. With either espresso powder or cocoa, just add it when you add your other spices; a tablespoon or two will do the trick.
For an easy store-bought upgrade to your chili in a pinch, look no further than the jar of salsa in your pantry. The onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños in the salsa echo traditional chili flavors and can add a touch of acidity and brightness to the otherwise hearty dish.