Take Homemade Steak To The Next Level With A Drizzle Of Oil
Whether you're enjoying a marbled ribeye or a lean filet, there might be something missing from your steak dinner. As a finishing ingredient, a drizzle of olive oil is a great way to impress your guests while serving steak. Food Republic spoke with Diamantis Pierrakos, co-owner and olive oil producer at Laconiko, to discuss why this simple addition is the best way to enhance your dish.
"Steak is naturally fatty and a high-quality olive oil can cut through the heaviness, providing a lighter mouthfeel," Pierrakos says. "The aromatic compounds of the olive oil also intensifies the sensory experience of a freshly cooked steak." The fresh, fruity, peppery, and buttery notes in various olive oils can provide an extra layer of flavor to any cut.
Pierrakos also suggested that olive oil may be a better accompaniment to steak than butter. The expert shared, "Although butter is rich and creamy, it has a muted flavor profile, which often adds heaviness rather than enhancing the steaks natural taste, like olive oil." Just a light drizzle of oil can enhance the savory flavor of a proper Maillard crust, while keeping your meat moist and smooth in a way that even the best butter simply can't. The co-owner of Laconiko is by no means saying you shouldn't cook steak with a knob of butter, but it may not be a great way to finish a cooked cut. The right olive oil makes all the difference as a steak dinner finisher, adding new tastes and textures that work wonderfully with butter-basted red meat.
Different olive oils to drizzle over cooked steak
The real idea behind drizzling olive oil over steak is to provide new flavors while improving existing tastes and textures. Therefore, it's vital you pick one that's perfect for your palate, paying close attention to differences in olives used, where the oil was produced, and making your choice in the refined vs. extra virgin olive oil debate.
"Yes, a fruity, grassy, peppery and buttery olive oil works great on ribeye, NY strip, filet mignon or sirloin by adding brightness and complexity without overpowering the meat," Diamantis Pierrakos says. Much like acid in a marinade, just a touch of bright oil turns a heavy slab of meat into a vibrantly hearty meal. But, if you're a butter purist easing into the idea of olive oil finishers, Pierrakos says there's no problem splitting the difference. "You can also use a butter-infused olive oil to get the rich depth of butter without any unwanted heaviness."
If you are feeling extra experimental, consider olive oils that have been infused with different ingredients. Infused oils are one of the best ways to control the level of new flavors added to your steak. For spice lovers, the expert recommended a chili-infused olive oil to add notes of smoke and garlic to your entree. Or reach for a truffle-infused olive oil to add extra umami to your favorite cut of steak. While a marinade or spice rub requires you to coat the entire slab of meat, a light drizzle of flavored oil allows you to sample novel ingredients without fully committing to them.