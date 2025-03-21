Take Homemade Steak To The Next Level With A Drizzle Of Oil

Whether you're enjoying a marbled ribeye or a lean filet, there might be something missing from your steak dinner. As a finishing ingredient, a drizzle of olive oil is a great way to impress your guests while serving steak. Food Republic spoke with Diamantis Pierrakos, co-owner and olive oil producer at Laconiko, to discuss why this simple addition is the best way to enhance your dish.

"Steak is naturally fatty and a high-quality olive oil can cut through the heaviness, providing a lighter mouthfeel," Pierrakos says. "The aromatic compounds of the olive oil also intensifies the sensory experience of a freshly cooked steak." The fresh, fruity, peppery, and buttery notes in various olive oils can provide an extra layer of flavor to any cut.

Pierrakos also suggested that olive oil may be a better accompaniment to steak than butter. The expert shared, "Although butter is rich and creamy, it has a muted flavor profile, which often adds heaviness rather than enhancing the steaks natural taste, like olive oil." Just a light drizzle of oil can enhance the savory flavor of a proper Maillard crust, while keeping your meat moist and smooth in a way that even the best butter simply can't. The co-owner of Laconiko is by no means saying you shouldn't cook steak with a knob of butter, but it may not be a great way to finish a cooked cut. The right olive oil makes all the difference as a steak dinner finisher, adding new tastes and textures that work wonderfully with butter-basted red meat.