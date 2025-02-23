7 Tips You Need To Serve Steak And Impress Your Guests

"In my opinion, one of the best ways to prepare steak for a group is to cook and serve family style, cooking any steaks with staggered timing and allowing meat to rest before slicing so that everyone can see what they are getting," says Geoff Baumberger. Whether you're using a grill or a stovetop, even trained chefs like Baumberger find it difficult to get every steak perfect. This method ensures that even if one or two cuts aren't quite right, no guest is left with an over- or undercooked steak.

"Most likely the cuts of steak will cook differently based on size and time, as well as position on the grill," Baumberger says. "There will be a variety of doneness to select from and slicing it allows for everyone to see what they are getting." By slicing all the steaks beforehand, arranging them on a board according to their level of doneness, and letting guests serve themselves, you save time and avoid headaches — while guaranteeing that everyone walks away happy.

Plus, slicing all those steaks on one surface leaves behind plenty of flavorful juices for your guests to soak up to their hearts' content. No family-style meal is complete without a basket of bread in the middle, so set out some yeasty rolls, fluffy bread, or even biscuits and let your dinner guests help with the cleanup.