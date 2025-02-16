Why Do Chefs Cook Steak With A Knob Of Butter?

There is nothing quite as rewarding as taking a bite of a meal you made yourself and having it taste like it was cooked by a private chef. The key to achieving this, of course, is cooking like the professionals do — and when it comes to making steak, the secret ingredient is a knob of butter. Feeling skeptical? We spoke to Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, to learn the tricks of the trade when it comes to cooking steaks with butter.

According to Littley, butter is what takes an average home-cooked steak to the next level. "Butter adds richness and ... helps with browning and keeping the steak juicy," Littley says. "As it melts, it mixes with the steak's natural juices, creating a sauce that adds a deep, nutty flavor."

This effect is even more pronounced when you dress up your steak with an herby compound butter, layering extra spices onto the tender, earthy taste. Essentially, the butter acts as a tenderizer, breaking down tough proteins and giving you the ultimate juicy bite. Littley also notes that basting steak with butter promotes even cooking, particularly for thicker cuts.

"When you tilt the pan and spoon hot butter over the steak, it gently cooks the surface, preventing one side from overcooking," he explains. "The butter keeps everything moist, adds flavor, and helps create a delicious golden crust."