All The Coke Products You'll Find At Costco's Food Court This Summer

All Costco members know that, despite the wonders of the bakery and home improvement aisles, your shopping experience isn't complete without a visit to the food court. Whether it's the mesmerizing way they cut their pizza or that classic hot dog combo deal, the Costco food court continues to draw shoppers in. But this summer, one particular part of the food court is getting a makeover: The soda machines are bringing back Coca-Cola products.

That's right Coke fans! Pepsi's reign over Costco, which began in 2013, is coming to an end, as all food courts are set to have made the switch to Coca-Cola products by July of this year. The new soda machines will include the Original Coca-Cola alongside Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade, and Raspberry Fuze Iced Tea.

The change is supposed to occur in all 14 countries where Costcos are located, but for now, it seems like the United States will be the first to get Coke back in their machines. This is also following this year's release of the food courts' other brand new drink, the Strawberry Banana Smoothie. After releasing their first smoothie in 2007, and now bringing back Coke products after 12 years, it seems like the Costco food court is traveling back in time to their former glory days. Thankfully, the public is totally on board.