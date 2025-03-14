All The Coke Products You'll Find At Costco's Food Court This Summer
All Costco members know that, despite the wonders of the bakery and home improvement aisles, your shopping experience isn't complete without a visit to the food court. Whether it's the mesmerizing way they cut their pizza or that classic hot dog combo deal, the Costco food court continues to draw shoppers in. But this summer, one particular part of the food court is getting a makeover: The soda machines are bringing back Coca-Cola products.
That's right Coke fans! Pepsi's reign over Costco, which began in 2013, is coming to an end, as all food courts are set to have made the switch to Coca-Cola products by July of this year. The new soda machines will include the Original Coca-Cola alongside Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade, and Raspberry Fuze Iced Tea.
The change is supposed to occur in all 14 countries where Costcos are located, but for now, it seems like the United States will be the first to get Coke back in their machines. This is also following this year's release of the food courts' other brand new drink, the Strawberry Banana Smoothie. After releasing their first smoothie in 2007, and now bringing back Coke products after 12 years, it seems like the Costco food court is traveling back in time to their former glory days. Thankfully, the public is totally on board.
Public reaction to Coca-Cola at Costco
While some major store changes are met with outrage and protest from shoppers, Costco members across the country are rejoicing at Coca-Cola's return to their food courts. Despite news claims that this is a controversial change for the wholesale company, fans have taken to the internet, posting about their excitement. Many comment on how glad they are that Coke is finally back, stating they prefer Coke to Pepsi overall, with some even noting that they visited the food court less when Pepsi was the main brand.
Aside from the clear satisfaction with Costco's decision to bring back Coke, the other common theme visible in online forums is customers urging the company to bring back other former favorites. Among the list of discontinued items that fans want back are the iconic Polish kielbasa, the gelato, and the chocolate and nut-covered ice cream bars. Unfortunately, the return of these items does not seem likely — with the exception of a few still being available in other countries — but bringing back Coca-Cola seems to be a step in the right direction. So for those who are ready to enjoy their $1.50 hot dog combo with a sip of Coke, head to your nearest Costco this July.