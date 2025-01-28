Starbucks' Spring Menu Introduces A New Cherry Drink And Brings Back A Floral Favorite
Spring is (finally) around the corner, and with it comes blooming flowers, pleasant weather, and the return of long-awaited, limited-time flavors. Starbucks is known for its seasonal offerings, like its famous PSL (made with real pumpkin) or its holiday lineup with peppermint and chestnut flavors.
This March, the coffee chain will debut the brand-new Iced Cherry Chai, a sweet and fruity springtime twist on the classic Iced Chai Latte. Alongside the Iced Cherry Chai, Starbucks is also bringing back its beloved lavender-flavored beverages: the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte and the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, both of which were the stars of Starbucks' 2024 spring lineup.
The food menu is getting a refresh this spring with the introduction of the Jalapeño Chicken Pocket, an option customers can enjoy with their spring beverages at participating locations. This new lunch item follows the recent addition of the vegan Spicy Falafel Pocket, which features smashed falafel, creamy hummus, roasted red bell peppers, pickled onions, and a spicy herb sauce.
Starbucks' Valentines Day-themed items
While we wait patiently for the official release of the new spring menu lineup, Starbucks is still celebrating Valentine's Day 2025 with returning drinks and treats. The Valentine Cake Pop is back, featuring a buttercream and vanilla cake interior, dipped in red-chocolaty icing and decorated with a white heart.
Although Starbucks has not released an official Valentine's Day menu yet, people are taking to Instagram and TikTok to share their own Valentine's creations. Two popular options include adding pink strawberry cold foam on top of iced coffees, white mochas, and chais, as well as ordering the classic Pink Drink with heavy cream and vanilla bean powder or chocolate cold foam for a chocolate-covered-strawberries vibe.
Starbucks also announced a new lineup of limited-time Valentine's Day-themed drinkware, including cold cups and hot tumblers with pixelated heart designs and pink flower patterns. Customers can receive a $0.10 discount by bringing in these seasonal reusable cups (or any reusable cup) to stores as part of the company's effort to eliminate single-use cup waste.