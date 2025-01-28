Starbucks' Spring Menu Introduces A New Cherry Drink And Brings Back A Floral Favorite

Spring is (finally) around the corner, and with it comes blooming flowers, pleasant weather, and the return of long-awaited, limited-time flavors. Starbucks is known for its seasonal offerings, like its famous PSL (made with real pumpkin) or its holiday lineup with peppermint and chestnut flavors.

This March, the coffee chain will debut the brand-new Iced Cherry Chai, a sweet and fruity springtime twist on the classic Iced Chai Latte. Alongside the Iced Cherry Chai, Starbucks is also bringing back its beloved lavender-flavored beverages: the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte and the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, both of which were the stars of Starbucks' 2024 spring lineup.

The food menu is getting a refresh this spring with the introduction of the Jalapeño Chicken Pocket, an option customers can enjoy with their spring beverages at participating locations. This new lunch item follows the recent addition of the vegan Spicy Falafel Pocket, which features smashed falafel, creamy hummus, roasted red bell peppers, pickled onions, and a spicy herb sauce.