Ground Chuck Vs Ground Beef: Which Is More Affordable?

With Donald Trump's 25% tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico, including beef, consumers will feel the immediate effect — as with most groceries, prices will continue to rise, since a good deal of supermarket retailers actually source their beef from these two countries. But while these trade wars play out, the American consumer still has to put dinner on the table. That might have you shopping around for the best prices on beef, and it will likely bring to your attention two types that come minced: ground chuck and ground beef. So which one can you count on being cheaper? When both feature an 80/20 blend, the answer tends to be ground beef, but not by too much.

The reason for the price discrepancy is what the ground meat actually consists of. Ground chuck is derived from the chuck primal cut, which is located in the shoulder and neck of the cow, known for its rich, beefy flavor (making it perfect for beef stew). Ground beef, on the other hand, may come from a variety of less premium cuts, so it may not be as juicy or fatty (or flavorful). As of February 2025, the average price of ground chuck in the U.S. was $5.74, but the average price for ground beef is a mere 11 cents cheaper, at $5.63.