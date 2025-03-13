Ground Chuck Vs Ground Beef: Which Is More Affordable?
With Donald Trump's 25% tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico, including beef, consumers will feel the immediate effect — as with most groceries, prices will continue to rise, since a good deal of supermarket retailers actually source their beef from these two countries. But while these trade wars play out, the American consumer still has to put dinner on the table. That might have you shopping around for the best prices on beef, and it will likely bring to your attention two types that come minced: ground chuck and ground beef. So which one can you count on being cheaper? When both feature an 80/20 blend, the answer tends to be ground beef, but not by too much.
The reason for the price discrepancy is what the ground meat actually consists of. Ground chuck is derived from the chuck primal cut, which is located in the shoulder and neck of the cow, known for its rich, beefy flavor (making it perfect for beef stew). Ground beef, on the other hand, may come from a variety of less premium cuts, so it may not be as juicy or fatty (or flavorful). As of February 2025, the average price of ground chuck in the U.S. was $5.74, but the average price for ground beef is a mere 11 cents cheaper, at $5.63.
When might ground beef be more expensive than ground chuck?
Ground beef can be more expensive than ground chuck in some instances; in fact, it can be significantly higher in price, depending on one major factor: Its fat content. When comparing 80/20 ground beef versus ground chuck, the ground chuck will almost always be pricier. But when you start getting into leaner versions of ground beef, its price point can really rise. The reason? Leaner ground beef is worth more than fattier. At Walmart, for example, in March 2025, a one-pound tray of 80/20 ground chuck costs $6.33 whereas a one-pound tray of 93/7 ground beef will cost you $7.87 – all dependent on location, of course. In comparison, 80/20 ground beef is just $4.98 per pound.
Ground beef might also be more expensive than ground chuck if the former is organic or grass-fed. Since this beef presumably comes from more ethically treated cows, retailers can charge more for the higher quality. At Walmart, to compare, organic, grass-fed 85/15 ground beef currently costs $6.97 per pound. It's ultimately up to you, the consumer, to decide what your budget can afford and what concessions you're willing to make in order to get the best flavor for the price.
Tips for shopping for affordable ground chuck and ground beef
You can get great deals on both ground chuck and ground beef by first checking your local grocery stores' ads for sales every week. Even your priciest grocer might surprise you with a good deal on meat. Next, shop discount stores like Aldi, Walmart, or even Trader Joe's, which are known for everyday low prices. You might be surprised by the quality, selection, and affordability of the ground beef and chuck — and they occasionally hold sales on their already discounted meats.
Finally, take advantage of warehouse clubs near you to buy your ground meat in bulk. Yes, the initial price is going to be greater than what you would pay for one or two pounds, but ultimately, you will save over the long run. And, you may net a further discount by buying your beef by the chub (to get cheaper ground beef at Costco, you have to ask for a ground beef chub at the meat counter). Sam's Club actually sells ground chuck chubs for $4.58 per pound — that's five cents cheaper per pound than regular ground beef at Walmart.