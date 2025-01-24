What Cut Of Beef Is Usually Used For Stew Meat?

Nothing beats a savory, deep, and rich beef stew for an incredible meal at home. Sure, it takes a long time to cook, but all you need are some decent chunks of beef, stock, veggies, and a few other additions. When you're looking to pick up a package of pre-cut "stew meat" instead of slicing up a larger steak, you should know that the most common cut in such products is chuck, with round coming close behind.

What is stew meat? We're talking about pre-packaged beef cut into cubes or chunks, easily found at the grocery store. Every butcher puts something different into these products, but ideally, you want beef that breaks down slowly and won't completely fall apart as your stock comes together and the vegetables cook down. For this reason, leaner cuts with more muscle and a slight marbling are most common and perform best. Plus, any tough connective tissues full of collagen will break down during the slow cook, adding tons of flavor and keeping the meat tender and moist.

Chuck and round both deliver on these aspects. Chuck comes from the shoulder of a cow, and both top and bottom round come from the back of the legs. Both cuts are heavily muscled, with a low to medium fat content and a lot of connective tissue. When cooked properly, they will come out melt-in-your-mouth delicious and add an unctuous, beefy flavor to your stew.