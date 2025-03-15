The Difference Between Costco US And UK (Which One Reigns Supreme?)
Costco is an American icon — that much is undeniable. A grocery store-cum-warehouse as famous for deals as it is for dogs (hot dogs, that is). Though it's best known — and most popular — within the good old US of A, Costco actually operates stores across the world, from Canada and Mexico to Korea and Australia. Out of those, 29 are in the U.K. Since its introduction across the pond in 1993, Costco has steadily grown in popularity in Britain (with a noticeable spike in recent years).
As you might expect, there's a certain degree of continuity between stores on both sides of the pond — Costco is still Costco, after all. If you're in the U.K. and craving one of those iconic hot dogs, you can still get your fix. In fact, it's a goldmine for imported American products that are hard to find elsewhere in Britain. But for all the similarities, the British outpost of this oh-so-American store has its own little quirks that reflect the tastes (and, indeed, the laws) of its clientele. While Costco can provide a comforting sense of nostalgia for the homesick American expat longing for a chicken bake or the sweet dependability of that Kirkland Signature label, it can also make for a surprisingly fun excursion for the foodie tourist looking for things they can't find anywhere else. But which side of the pond has it best?
One distinction lies in the memberships
Perhaps the biggest difference between Costco U.S. and U.K. isn't the pricing or even the products on the shelves — it's the customers. More specifically, who can actually get a membership. Both versions of the store operate on membership schemes — pay a yearly fee, and in return, you get access to all the tempting deals and surprisingly high-quality wagyu beef you could possibly want. So far, so simple. In the States, getting a Costco membership is as easy as walking into a store and buying one. In the U.K., though, things are a little more complicated.
You see, when Costco first arrived in the U.K. in 1993, the big players in the British grocery scene (shops like Tesco and Sainsbury's — sort of like the Walmart and Target of the U.K., if you were wondering) launched a legal campaign against it, afraid that this new, exciting American arrival might draw away their customers. In the end, that challenge failed, as it was ruled that Costco is technically a wholesaler, not a grocery store (or supermarket, to the Brits). As a result, Costco had to follow the specific laws Britain has in place for who can actually shop there — and to this day, membership is only open to people in certain fields, such as local government, the airline industry, the health sector, or banking. America wins out here.
The checkout system is also different
If there's one thing the British are known for (other than their love of football — and yes, that's football, not "soccer") it's their love of "the queue." Nobody truly knows why, but whether there's a designated spot for it or not, whether it's required or not, the Brits will always form an orderly line and wait their turn. Americans, meanwhile, are less naturally inclined to queuing — if you want proof, just visit a Costco food court.
In the U.S., Costco food courts have self-checkouts, which make ordering more efficient and cut down on wait times. They also have a handy pre-ordering option, so you can shop knowing that the Costco pizza you ordered ahead of time will be waiting for you when you're done. In the U.K., meanwhile, the Costco food court represents an opportunity to take part in the national pastime, though it means ordering is a little slower and the food court can feel a bit more crowded. America wins out here.
The food courts are also set up differently
Speaking of crowds, the U.K. also suffers a defeat when it comes to the design of the food courts themselves. There are a few subtle layout differences that give American Costco the edge. For one, the U.S. food courts are a lot more spacious (everything's bigger in America, after all), with more plentiful tables spaced further apart, making sure everyone gets a seat.
That might have something to do with Costco being more popular overall in the States, meaning higher foot traffic — but as the chain grows in popularity in Britain, its food courts can start to feel a little claustrophobic.
British Costco has a wider array of food options
Costco's food court might actually be what the store is best known for. The $1.50 hot dog and soda combo (a price that has remained unchanged since its introduction in 1984) is the stuff of legend by this point, and this humble food court has become a culinary destination in its own right. U.S. stores come out swinging with their food options — icons like the chicken bake, pizzas, fresh, juicy Costco rotisserie chickens, and of course, the tasty food court hot dog. The twisted cinnamon-and-sugar churro is also exclusive to the U.S.
The U.K., meanwhile, has the same basic selection (with the exception of the churro and a five-cheese pizza instead of the plain cheese slice offered in the U.S.). But the Brits win out when it comes to the range of exclusive products on offer. If you're feeling doubly hungry, you can nab a double chicken burger or spice things up with a barbecue chicken pizza. Curious food tourists can also indulge in beloved British classics like a jacket potato with baked beans or an Aberdeen Angus beef cottage pie (a deliciously comforting dish of braised minced beef and vegetables in a rich sauce, topped with mashed potato and baked). When it comes to variety, we've got to give this one to the Brits.
The Americans win out when it comes to samples
"Sample culture" is much more prevalent in the U.S. than in Britain, to the extent that you can often get a whole meal's worth of free samples in one store (a task that's become something of a viral challenge in recent years).
Costco is famous for its samples, and they're available pretty much every day in every store across the U.S. In the U.K., free samples are much rarer overall — and even Costco doesn't offer them every day. Instead, weekends are a more reliable time to find them. This one also goes to the Americans.
On the whole, US Costco reigns supreme
Though Costco U.S. and U.K. are more similar than they are different (Costco is still Costco, no matter where you are), there are undeniably a few factors that give the U.S. the edge — particularly in terms of accessibility when it comes to membership (and actually being able to find somewhere to eat in the store), as well as in its offerings. Though the U.K. has more variety when it comes to the food on offer, the American food court is the original and, if we're honest, still the best.
The organization of the American ordering system, with self-checkouts and pre-order options, also makes the whole experience more streamlined and less stressful — and the wealth of samples on offer doesn't hurt either, both in terms of quality (one California Costco even offered free caviar to lucky shoppers), quantity, and availability. It's a close-run thing, but overall, the Americans just edge out the Brits for the win.