The Difference Between Costco US And UK (Which One Reigns Supreme?)

Costco is an American icon — that much is undeniable. A grocery store-cum-warehouse as famous for deals as it is for dogs (hot dogs, that is). Though it's best known — and most popular — within the good old US of A, Costco actually operates stores across the world, from Canada and Mexico to Korea and Australia. Out of those, 29 are in the U.K. Since its introduction across the pond in 1993, Costco has steadily grown in popularity in Britain (with a noticeable spike in recent years).

As you might expect, there's a certain degree of continuity between stores on both sides of the pond — Costco is still Costco, after all. If you're in the U.K. and craving one of those iconic hot dogs, you can still get your fix. In fact, it's a goldmine for imported American products that are hard to find elsewhere in Britain. But for all the similarities, the British outpost of this oh-so-American store has its own little quirks that reflect the tastes (and, indeed, the laws) of its clientele. While Costco can provide a comforting sense of nostalgia for the homesick American expat longing for a chicken bake or the sweet dependability of that Kirkland Signature label, it can also make for a surprisingly fun excursion for the foodie tourist looking for things they can't find anywhere else. But which side of the pond has it best?