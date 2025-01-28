The Ultra Fancy Costco Samples That Had California Shoppers Grabbing Multiple

It's not uncommon to snag a sample or two while shopping at Costco, but one location went above and beyond for its members by offering a rare and rather expensive treat. A Reddit user shared photos of an entire sample station giving out caviar at a Costco location in Pleasanton, California.

The Tsar Nicoulai Caviar products being sampled ranged from a single tin of caviar priced at $53.99 to a tasting set for $99.99, and even a high-end gift box set for a staggering $1,499.99. Lucky members were able to try these luxurious products for free. Photos posted to the r/Costco subreddit showcased multiple types of the high-end dish, including red caviar, which comes from salmon, trout, or whitefish eggs, and black caviar, typically farmed from sturgeon. The sample station served these delicacies on potato chips and blini — a type of pancake from Russia often paired with caviar and crème fraîche.

These complimentary caviar tastings left Reddit users in shock and awe, with many feeling envious that their local Costco had never offered such extravagant samples. One user joked, "I would bring every disguise known to man." The original poster confirmed they did, in fact, go back for seconds. Others marveled at the generous scoops being served, speculating about how much this indulgent gesture might have cost the retailer.