The Creamy Store-Bought Ingredient To Elevate Roast Chicken
Roast chicken is a simple yet flavor-packed dinner meal, perfect for both a festive holiday feast or a simple, cozy night in. And while there are plenty of ways to flavor it — from caramelizing roast chicken with lemon curd or incorporating miso into your roast chicken – sometimes you just don't want to put in extra effort to make a homemade sauce or buy ten extra ingredients. Next time you're hoping to elevate your roast chicken, why not add some store-bought cheese dip? To learn more about cheese dip as an addition to roast chicken, Food Republic spoke with Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook. "Chicken and cheese of course go together, Chicken Cordon [Bleu] and Chicken Parmigiana come to mind as well as other casseroles and more."
Any type of store-bought cheese dip can complement roast chicken, but two easy-to-find favorites are Mexican-style queso blanco and Pimento cheese dip. When it comes to adding the cheese dip to your chicken, Gentile suggests using it as a gratin-stye topping, "similar to how cheese is used in Gratin de Poulet or Poulet au Comté," she explained. This entails drizzling the cheese on top of the chicken and baking it in the oven to get a golden brown crust. "You could mix [the store-bought cheese dip] with a little cream or white wine to thin it out, then bake the chicken with the sauce for a rich, melty finish."
Tips to elevate your cheesy roast chicken
Coating your chicken with cheese dip and roasting it will undoubtedly result in a delicious dinner. But with a few extra steps, you can transform it into an even more flavorful dish. First, don't forget that your cheese dip can act as a base for any flavor profile you choose. For example, make store-bought queso taste better with smoked paprika, or add minced garlic and fresh herbs for a fragrant chicken dinner. You could even up the cheesiness by grating fresh cheddar or parmesan cheese into the dip before slathering it atop the chicken.
You can also experiment with how you use your cheese dip. Besides Maricel Gentile's suggestion of roast chicken "au gratin," try thinning out your cheese dip with cream or broth and using it as a marinade. Allow the chicken to soak for a few hours to really absorb the savory and salty goodness from the cheese dip. Or spread the dip underneath the chicken skin, keeping it moist and flavorful. If your chicken is already roasted and you decide you want even more cheese flavor, Gentile offers a simple solution. "Alternatively, using it as a dipping sauce — which is like a quick take on a Vol-au-Vent-style creamy filling — might be a good way to experiment without overpowering the dish." Make the most of your leftovers the next day by shredding and mixing the chicken with cheese dip and making creamy chicken casserole or a melty, flavor-packed quesadilla.