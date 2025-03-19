The Creamy Store-Bought Ingredient To Elevate Roast Chicken

Roast chicken is a simple yet flavor-packed dinner meal, perfect for both a festive holiday feast or a simple, cozy night in. And while there are plenty of ways to flavor it — from caramelizing roast chicken with lemon curd or incorporating miso into your roast chicken – sometimes you just don't want to put in extra effort to make a homemade sauce or buy ten extra ingredients. Next time you're hoping to elevate your roast chicken, why not add some store-bought cheese dip? To learn more about cheese dip as an addition to roast chicken, Food Republic spoke with Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook. "Chicken and cheese of course go together, Chicken Cordon [Bleu] and Chicken Parmigiana come to mind as well as other casseroles and more."

Any type of store-bought cheese dip can complement roast chicken, but two easy-to-find favorites are Mexican-style queso blanco and Pimento cheese dip. When it comes to adding the cheese dip to your chicken, Gentile suggests using it as a gratin-stye topping, "similar to how cheese is used in Gratin de Poulet or Poulet au Comté," she explained. This entails drizzling the cheese on top of the chicken and baking it in the oven to get a golden brown crust. "You could mix [the store-bought cheese dip] with a little cream or white wine to thin it out, then bake the chicken with the sauce for a rich, melty finish."