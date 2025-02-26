The Japanese Ingredient That'll Take Your Roast Chicken To The Next Level
Roast chicken has been hailed by Ina Garten as the simplest dish in the world to cook, and with good reason: The prep is straightforward, the cooking method is hands-off, and the portions are perfect for feeding an entire family (or a solo leftovers-lover). Yet many find the dish too uninteresting to grace the table when hosting dinner guests. However, innovative cooks know that a host of secret ingredients can add something extra to a roast chicken. Food Republic spoke to chef Richard Sandoval, who shared one delicious upgrade for an oven-roasted bird: Japanese miso.
"Miso is a powerhouse ingredient for roast chicken," Sandoval says, "providing a complex umami depth while also helping with moisture retention." Made from soybeans fermented with salt and koji (a type of rice fungus), miso paste is a multifaceted seasoning that has been a staple in Japanese cuisine since the seventh century. Known for adding full-bodied flavor to soups and sauces, miso also has unique properties that can expertly elevate a roast chicken.
"Its natural fermentation creates a slight Maillard reaction, leading to a rich, golden-brown crust," says Sandoval. "The salt and koji content in miso subtly cure the chicken, improving its juiciness as it roasts."
How to upgrade your roast chicken using miso paste
Miso paste is a very potent ingredient, and anyone who has ever cooked with it will tell you that a little goes a long way. "The key to using miso without overpowering a dish is balance," says chef Richard Sandoval. Since the flavor profile of miso paste deepens as it ages, he recommends using a younger style that complements the subtleties of a juicy roast chicken. "White miso (shiro) is best for poultry due to its mild sweetness and lower sodium content," he says. While it may be tempting to buy cheap miso just to get the job done, it's well worth spending a bit more money on quality miso for the best end result.
As with all good things in life, moderation is key when seasoning your chicken — especially with an ingredient as salty as miso paste. "It's best to mix miso into a marinade or glaze rather than applying it directly to the skin, as it can become overly concentrated," says Sandoval. "Blending miso with a touch of honey, sake, or mirin helps mellow its intensity." You can also try adding two tablespoons of white miso to an herby lemon-butter mixture before slathering it on your bird for a dish that is anything but basic.