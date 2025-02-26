The Japanese Ingredient That'll Take Your Roast Chicken To The Next Level

Roast chicken has been hailed by Ina Garten as the simplest dish in the world to cook, and with good reason: The prep is straightforward, the cooking method is hands-off, and the portions are perfect for feeding an entire family (or a solo leftovers-lover). Yet many find the dish too uninteresting to grace the table when hosting dinner guests. However, innovative cooks know that a host of secret ingredients can add something extra to a roast chicken. Food Republic spoke to chef Richard Sandoval, who shared one delicious upgrade for an oven-roasted bird: Japanese miso.

"Miso is a powerhouse ingredient for roast chicken," Sandoval says, "providing a complex umami depth while also helping with moisture retention." Made from soybeans fermented with salt and koji (a type of rice fungus), miso paste is a multifaceted seasoning that has been a staple in Japanese cuisine since the seventh century. Known for adding full-bodied flavor to soups and sauces, miso also has unique properties that can expertly elevate a roast chicken.

"Its natural fermentation creates a slight Maillard reaction, leading to a rich, golden-brown crust," says Sandoval. "The salt and koji content in miso subtly cure the chicken, improving its juiciness as it roasts."