The Single Spice Addition To Make Store-Bought Queso Taste Better

A Tex-Mex appetizer made of melted cheese, chilies, and spices, queso is a beloved sauce usually served as a dip for yummy foods like tortilla chips, soft pretzels, or fries. It also holds its own against even the most impressive Super Bowl snacks. Beyond appetizers, queso often finds its way onto burgers, giving them a spectacularly gooey cheese topping and adding a creamy, spicy kick to every bite.

While making queso at home is ideal, grabbing a jar from the store is super convenient when you're in a pinch. Luckily, there are tons of delicious ways to upgrade store-bought queso, such as topping it with bacon bits, stirring in some roasted garlic, or mixing in caramelized onions. However, one spice in particular really takes things up a notch: smoked paprika.

Adding a teaspoon or two of this smoky ingredient instantly gives the sauce a sweet and peppery depth. While you can also use regular paprika for this trick, we love how the smokiness adds an earthy complexity to the condiment. Simply mix it in after you've heated up your queso, taste it, and add more if needed.