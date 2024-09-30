The Single Spice Addition To Make Store-Bought Queso Taste Better
A Tex-Mex appetizer made of melted cheese, chilies, and spices, queso is a beloved sauce usually served as a dip for yummy foods like tortilla chips, soft pretzels, or fries. It also holds its own against even the most impressive Super Bowl snacks. Beyond appetizers, queso often finds its way onto burgers, giving them a spectacularly gooey cheese topping and adding a creamy, spicy kick to every bite.
While making queso at home is ideal, grabbing a jar from the store is super convenient when you're in a pinch. Luckily, there are tons of delicious ways to upgrade store-bought queso, such as topping it with bacon bits, stirring in some roasted garlic, or mixing in caramelized onions. However, one spice in particular really takes things up a notch: smoked paprika.
Adding a teaspoon or two of this smoky ingredient instantly gives the sauce a sweet and peppery depth. While you can also use regular paprika for this trick, we love how the smokiness adds an earthy complexity to the condiment. Simply mix it in after you've heated up your queso, taste it, and add more if needed.
How to serve smoked paprika queso
Once you've elevated your store-bought queso with smoked paprika, you'll want to serve it alongside dishes it complements. Since smoked paprika is known for pairing well with grilled meat, drizzling this queso variation on top of smoky beef nachos or pork tacos would work beautifully. Additionally, that extra depth would taste great with dishes like chorizo and quesadillas, or enhance the charred flavors of chicken fajitas.
If you're looking to add a unique twist to classic mac and cheese, incorporating smoky queso can give it a spin that stands up next to even the best barbecue side dishes. If you're in the mood for breakfast, you can't go wrong drizzling this into a breakfast burrito or on top of huevos rancheros. Another idea is to add it to your favorite appetizers, like crispy potato skins. And, if you're looking to make your queso a little more nutritious, adding sweet potato can do the trick.