7 Luxurious Ways To Doctor Up Trader Joe's Frozen Pizza Margherita

Of all the things you can purchase at Trader Joe's, there are few options better than its pre-made foods. While a bit on the pricier side, they offer high-quality ingredients and robust tastes in convenient packaging, earning the grocer royalty status in the frozen food market. But of all its offerings, there are few as delicious, and customizable, as the Pizza Margherita.

This meatless dish has a crust that is chewy but firm enough to support light toppings, made from soft wheat flour for better pliability when kneading the dough. Margherita pizza is best known for its simple tastes, relying on high-quality mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil for most of its flavor profile. However, Trader Joe's also uses balsamic vinegar, dill, and black pepper to add a bit of an herbal bite, rounded out with a touch of onion and garlic to provide some hearty vegetable flavor.

While delicious on its own, there are tons of ways to elevate frozen pizza. While there's nothing wrong with adding some pickled banana peppers or sausage to your Pizza Margherita, they'll override its flavors, at which point you may be better off picking up a simple cheese pizza from a cheaper brand. To upgrade rather than transform your Pizza Margherita, focus more on herbs, oils, seasonings, and spices that can expand the dish's flavor profile.