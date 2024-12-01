Add Extra Italian Flavor To Pizza With One Uncommon Spice
When it comes to culinary perfection, it's hard to beat pizza. It's a testament to how the simplest ingredients can produce something truly delicious. While there are many styles — from Neapolitan to New Haven apizza and beyond — pizza isn't often something that calls for great innovation. However, it doesn't take much to elevate your pizza at home — and one uncommon spice, with its supercharged Italian flavors, is sure to impress at your next pizza night.
You may not have heard of it, but ajwain seed is the aromatic powerhouse you didn't know you needed. Its flavor profile is reminiscent of some familiar pantry staples — the predominant note is thyme: woodsy and peppery. This is hardly surprisingly, as ajwain is packed with thymol, the essential oil responsible for thyme's signature flavor. But it goes deeper, with a sweet, floral pungency akin to oregano or marjoram, and a caraway-like punch of citrus and licorice.
Ajwain is wonderfully complex, combining the best of Italian cuisine's herbs and spices. As such, it makes for a brilliant pizza topping, adding a subtle lift without breaking away from traditional flavors. It enhances the sweetness of a classic tomato sauce base, boosting it while providing a peppery contrast. It also adds a bright, floral touch that offsets the richness of mozzarella and the char of a well-cooked crust.
How much ajwain seed to use, and how to use it
Ajwain packs a powerful punch — as such, you really don't need to use much. Just a pinch can give your pizza a kick that will send you on a one-way trip to flavor town. In South Asia, where it is commonly used, ajwain is often fried in ghee or butter before being poured over dishes, amplifying its natural aromas and infusing every delicious nook and cranny with flavor.
For pizza, you can take a similar approach: Grind (or at least bruise) some ajwain seeds in a mortar and pestle, fry them in good-quality Italian olive oil, and drizzle the resulting liquid gold over your pizza after cooking. To kick things up a notch, consider adding crushed garlic, black pepper, and even chili (dried or fresh) to the hot oil, letting it all sizzle into a fabulously flavorful super-condiment.
You can also incorporate ajwain into a seasoning blend. It pairs well with dried herbs like oregano, basil, and parsley. Grind them together, toast them in a dry pan, and add a generous pinch of salt. Store the blend in an airtight container, away from direct sunlight. Voilà: a homemade seasoning blend that keeps for ages, ready to deliver a burst of Italian flavor whenever you need it.