Add Extra Italian Flavor To Pizza With One Uncommon Spice

When it comes to culinary perfection, it's hard to beat pizza. It's a testament to how the simplest ingredients can produce something truly delicious. While there are many styles — from Neapolitan to New Haven apizza and beyond — pizza isn't often something that calls for great innovation. However, it doesn't take much to elevate your pizza at home — and one uncommon spice, with its supercharged Italian flavors, is sure to impress at your next pizza night.

You may not have heard of it, but ajwain seed is the aromatic powerhouse you didn't know you needed. Its flavor profile is reminiscent of some familiar pantry staples — the predominant note is thyme: woodsy and peppery. This is hardly surprisingly, as ajwain is packed with thymol, the essential oil responsible for thyme's signature flavor. But it goes deeper, with a sweet, floral pungency akin to oregano or marjoram, and a caraway-like punch of citrus and licorice.

Ajwain is wonderfully complex, combining the best of Italian cuisine's herbs and spices. As such, it makes for a brilliant pizza topping, adding a subtle lift without breaking away from traditional flavors. It enhances the sweetness of a classic tomato sauce base, boosting it while providing a peppery contrast. It also adds a bright, floral touch that offsets the richness of mozzarella and the char of a well-cooked crust.