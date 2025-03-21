The Spicy And Sour Sandwich Ingredient For A Savory Breakfast Upgrade

When you think of breakfast foods, you likely don't imagine something tasting spicy, or sour; but you may want to reconsider. Kimchi, a super popular savory Korean condiment, which is usually served as a side to later-in-the-day meals or as a topping for ramen, might be just the thing to break the rules of breakfast. Kimchi's strong taste and crunch can bring an interesting twist to your morning.

If you don't know, kimchi is made up mainly of fermented vegetables, usually napa cabbage, and then seasoned with a mix of garlic, ginger, gochugaru — which is a Korean chili powder — and usually some sort of fish sauce or salted shrimp. The blend of these ingredients creates an umami, spicy, sour, and savory taste while the fermentation provides a pungent tang, and the chili powder brings the heat.

Just to give you a little heads' up, kimchi does not have a subtle taste, so be prepared to experience somewhat of a kick to your first meal of the day. Not only will you notice a punchy taste, you will also feel a crunchy texture that adds a little something else to your breakfast.