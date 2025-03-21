The Spicy And Sour Sandwich Ingredient For A Savory Breakfast Upgrade
When you think of breakfast foods, you likely don't imagine something tasting spicy, or sour; but you may want to reconsider. Kimchi, a super popular savory Korean condiment, which is usually served as a side to later-in-the-day meals or as a topping for ramen, might be just the thing to break the rules of breakfast. Kimchi's strong taste and crunch can bring an interesting twist to your morning.
If you don't know, kimchi is made up mainly of fermented vegetables, usually napa cabbage, and then seasoned with a mix of garlic, ginger, gochugaru — which is a Korean chili powder — and usually some sort of fish sauce or salted shrimp. The blend of these ingredients creates an umami, spicy, sour, and savory taste while the fermentation provides a pungent tang, and the chili powder brings the heat.
Just to give you a little heads' up, kimchi does not have a subtle taste, so be prepared to experience somewhat of a kick to your first meal of the day. Not only will you notice a punchy taste, you will also feel a crunchy texture that adds a little something else to your breakfast.
The best breakfast items to pair kimchi with
The easiest way to start getting creative with kimchi is by adding it to your breakfast as a condiment like ketchup with eggs, or salsa with an omelet (despite egg shortages and price hikes). Scoop a spoonful into your scrambled eggs or simply use it as a dip. The spice cuts through the flavors, and the sourness brightens the overall taste. You can also add it to your home fries, or breakfast potatoes, too. The earthy tones of the potatoes really bring out the flavor combination of the kimchi, without taking over your breakfast.
If you want to take it up a notch, make a breakfast burrito with eggs, vegetables, cheese, sausage or other meats, and insert a delicious helping of kimchi. Add the kimchi when you're ready to eat the burrito and not during your breakfast meal prepping, to reduce sogginess. A hearty breakfast bowl with brown rice, bacon, avocado, a poached egg, and kimchi would also be an energizing start to your day. The smoky flavor of bacon is a great pairing for kimchi's spicy and sour notes. It would be especially delicious on the NYC staple, the bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich. For a vegetarian option, kimchi also pairs equally well with the reliable tofu scramble and a breakfast vegetable medley.
Once you get the base down, there are also many different kinds of kimchis to try. The most common is the baechu kimchi, which is made with napa cabbage, and is a great all-around choice. The cucumber based oi sobagi kimchi adds a refreshing taste while kkakdugi, made with radish, has a bolder, earthier tone, and a light sweetness. There's also baek kimchi, or white kimchi, which is made without chili powder and is a little milder.