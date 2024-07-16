Bobby Flay's Go-To Late-Night Meal Is An NYC Staple

When late-night cravings hit, most of us turn to a quick meal in our arsenal that requires minimal fuss and mess. Even pro chefs don't always want to cook extravagantly, and prefer sticking to the basics for late-night eats. However, it's safe to say that chef Bobby Flay's go-to easy meal may lack complexity, but is not lacking in flavor.

Flay's favorite thing to whip up at night is a basic breakfast sandwich that can be found at just about every corner bodega in New York City, at all hours of the day and night: a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich, colloquially referred to as a BEC. "[It's] a classic New York combination," Flay noted of his go-to comfort food, which virtually every New Yorker knows and loves. "It's one of the things I grew up eating" (via Instagram). Flay kicks up his version with spicy harissa and uses brioche rolls, but otherwise, his recipe celebrates a simple classic.

This deli classic can serve as a hangover-buster or simply some fuel for the morning, depending on which way the wind is blowing for each harried New Yorker. The sandwich should contain the perfect ratio of salty bacon, savory egg, gooey cheese, and bites of doughy bread that sop up all of the grease. Wrapped up in foil and sliced in half, a BEC is as easy to eat on your morning commute as it is when you flop down in front of the couch for late-night channel surfing.