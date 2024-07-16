Bobby Flay's Go-To Late-Night Meal Is An NYC Staple
When late-night cravings hit, most of us turn to a quick meal in our arsenal that requires minimal fuss and mess. Even pro chefs don't always want to cook extravagantly, and prefer sticking to the basics for late-night eats. However, it's safe to say that chef Bobby Flay's go-to easy meal may lack complexity, but is not lacking in flavor.
Flay's favorite thing to whip up at night is a basic breakfast sandwich that can be found at just about every corner bodega in New York City, at all hours of the day and night: a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich, colloquially referred to as a BEC. "[It's] a classic New York combination," Flay noted of his go-to comfort food, which virtually every New Yorker knows and loves. "It's one of the things I grew up eating" (via Instagram). Flay kicks up his version with spicy harissa and uses brioche rolls, but otherwise, his recipe celebrates a simple classic.
This deli classic can serve as a hangover-buster or simply some fuel for the morning, depending on which way the wind is blowing for each harried New Yorker. The sandwich should contain the perfect ratio of salty bacon, savory egg, gooey cheese, and bites of doughy bread that sop up all of the grease. Wrapped up in foil and sliced in half, a BEC is as easy to eat on your morning commute as it is when you flop down in front of the couch for late-night channel surfing.
Tips for a Bobby Flay-worthy BEC
Possible variations of a BEC sandwich are pretty much endless. Think beyond the crispy strips of bacon, griddled egg, and melted cheese on a roll and try swapping out the bacon for guanciale for a carbonara-inspired sandwich. Or, go for a fermented flair by adding pickles to your breakfast sandwich. Bobby Flay uses fried eggs for his version, while chef Jet Tila prefers a breezy scrambled egg sandwich, and your choice depends on if you want a neat scramble on-the-go or a messy yolk-filled egg that is probably best enjoyed over a plate.
Pretty much any bread or melting cheese is suitable for this classic trio of flavors. Sweeter breads like a croissant or a cinnamon raisin bagel pair best with a sharper cheese like Gruyère. A classic roll or flavorful everything bagel would do well sopping up a runny yolk with melty, milder American cheese. Beyond the ingredients, the key to the perfect breakfast sandwich is getting every flavor in every bite, and in a perfect proportion. It may be tempting to add more cheese or extra bacon, but the best BEC is all about balance. Flay likes to scoop out of some of the interior of the buns to avoid too much bread in his favorite late-night bite.
Bobby Flay's other favorite staples
A BEC may be Bobby Flay's favorite late-night comfort food, but for his actual breakfast, he usually opts for lighter fare. Flay told Bon Appetit, "[Breakfast] usually consists of something like Greek yogurt with some fresh berries and honey or pomegranate molasses." His favorite morning smoothie recipe also uses of the thick yogurt, along with "lots of fresh blueberries, and at Whole Foods they have this juice, it's a black currant juice, and that's what I use in my smoothie." Flay insists on fresh berries, never frozen, and while he uses a wide variety including raspberries, blackberries, and gooseberries, he notes that blueberries have less seeds, making for a smoother drink.
While the pro chef is known for manning a grill with a Southwestern flair, Flay has strong preferences for dessert, too. He told Food Network he can't live without his favorite cool treat: "Any kind of ice cream is my thing — pistachio, by the way." And if he had to choose his one all-time favorite ingredient to use, it's actually quite simple for him: unsalted butter. From eggs to desserts to making compound butters, he uses the plain dairy product as a solid base for tons of recipes.