Amid An Egg Shortage And Price Hikes, Costco Shoppers Are Leaving Shelves Empty

Costco shoppers are flocking to the dairy section of the warehouse to stock up on eggs — leaving few behind for other members. One Reddit user posted a photo of an empty pallet where Costco's 24-count organic large brown eggs had once been shelved. With a price tag of $8.19 per two dozen, members were shocked by both the high price and the limited supply. Another user in the comments shared a photo of a sign at their local Costco warehouse reading, "No eggs[,] sorry." At another location in Los Angeles, California, Costco's supply of two dozen cage-free eggs was sparse and priced at $7.69, (per Reddit).

According to data from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), an outbreak of avian flu has infected nearly 18 million chickens across the United States, significantly affecting egg production and causing a nationwide shortage. This has led to a sharp rise in prices for the eggs that remain available, as well as limited supply for retailers like Costco.

Frustrated customers have called on the bulk retailer to impose limits on high-demand products like eggs amid a worsening shortage that has sent prices skyrocketing and prompted panic buying. Some shoppers have been accused of exploiting the situation for profit. According to a discussion in one Reddit post, some Costco members have been seen purchasing carts full of eggs and reselling them on Facebook Marketplace for more than double the store price — which is already at an all-time high.