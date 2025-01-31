Amid An Egg Shortage And Price Hikes, Costco Shoppers Are Leaving Shelves Empty
Costco shoppers are flocking to the dairy section of the warehouse to stock up on eggs — leaving few behind for other members. One Reddit user posted a photo of an empty pallet where Costco's 24-count organic large brown eggs had once been shelved. With a price tag of $8.19 per two dozen, members were shocked by both the high price and the limited supply. Another user in the comments shared a photo of a sign at their local Costco warehouse reading, "No eggs[,] sorry." At another location in Los Angeles, California, Costco's supply of two dozen cage-free eggs was sparse and priced at $7.69, (per Reddit).
According to data from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), an outbreak of avian flu has infected nearly 18 million chickens across the United States, significantly affecting egg production and causing a nationwide shortage. This has led to a sharp rise in prices for the eggs that remain available, as well as limited supply for retailers like Costco.
Frustrated customers have called on the bulk retailer to impose limits on high-demand products like eggs amid a worsening shortage that has sent prices skyrocketing and prompted panic buying. Some shoppers have been accused of exploiting the situation for profit. According to a discussion in one Reddit post, some Costco members have been seen purchasing carts full of eggs and reselling them on Facebook Marketplace for more than double the store price — which is already at an all-time high.
Even at Costco, the price of eggs continues to rise
Costco is known for offering its members the lowest prices around, but even the bulk retailer has been unable to keep egg prices down amid the shortage. According to data from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices rose 37% in 2024 (per NerdWallet). As of December 2024, the average market price for a dozen eggs was $4.15 — the second highest on record — making it difficult for many shoppers to find eggs for their holiday recipes.
At the time of writing, avian flu continues to impact egg-laying chickens, contributing to shortages and price increases expected to persist well into 2025. Many experts predict that eggs will remain scarce until the outbreak is contained. For the time being, egg lovers may need to turn to substitutes like vegan egg mixtures and powdered eggs if grocery store shelves remain empty.