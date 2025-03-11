The Costco Cake Ordering Tip That Will Make Your Celebration A Cinch

When you want to feed a lot of people for less money, it makes sense to shop at Costco, especially when you are looking for crowd-pleasing baked goods. Popular sweet treats like the 4.5-pound Italian-inspired Tiramisu cheesecake and the Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse cake are luxurious year-round Costco bakery finds that are huge hits amongst frequent Costco shoppers. And when you want something even bigger or more personalized, you can turn to Costco's custom cakes. A half sheet cake from Costco is slated to serve up to 48 people, while the full sheet will happily supply up to 96 people with a tasty slice of cake. And if you're worried about cutting the pieces too big or too small resulting in portions that aren't the same for all your guests, there's a neat cake feature that the company offers: cake scoring.

Scoring ensures that you get all the servings out of the cake that are promised, because each piece you cut along the scored lines will be more or less equal. For rectangular Costco cakes, that means the decorator actually draws on cutting lines in frosting, then creates a lovely rose in a variety of colors (typically red, yellow, and blue) inside each scored section. For its 10-inch round cakes, which feed 16 people, the decorator uses frosting to make a series of radial lines from the center point, then adds a rose onto each slice.