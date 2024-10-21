Our Favorite Costco Bakery Item Is A Luxurious Year-Round Find

Earlier this year, we did the hard work of tasting and ranking 13 of Costco's bakery items so you don't have to (thank us later — eating good food is a laborious task). We ranked them based on our own impressions and public opinion, and after putting their baked goods to the test, we chose Costco's Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse cake as our top bakery pick. And we think you should, too.

This decadent five-layer dessert combines rich slices of chocolate cake with creamy chocolate and vanilla mousse, all topped with swirled chocolate ganache and decorations, so you can see why it was an easy first place. Bursting with flavor yet not too dense, the tuxedo cake also has visual appeal and an unbeatable price of $16.99, which puts it just a step above the rest of Costco's great offerings. This cake was also the front-runner due to its year-round availability, so it can be the centerpiece of your celebration no matter the season. Shoppers rave about this dessert all over the internet, so it's no secret why it became a favorite for us, too.