Our Favorite Costco Bakery Item Is A Luxurious Year-Round Find
Earlier this year, we did the hard work of tasting and ranking 13 of Costco's bakery items so you don't have to (thank us later — eating good food is a laborious task). We ranked them based on our own impressions and public opinion, and after putting their baked goods to the test, we chose Costco's Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse cake as our top bakery pick. And we think you should, too.
This decadent five-layer dessert combines rich slices of chocolate cake with creamy chocolate and vanilla mousse, all topped with swirled chocolate ganache and decorations, so you can see why it was an easy first place. Bursting with flavor yet not too dense, the tuxedo cake also has visual appeal and an unbeatable price of $16.99, which puts it just a step above the rest of Costco's great offerings. This cake was also the front-runner due to its year-round availability, so it can be the centerpiece of your celebration no matter the season. Shoppers rave about this dessert all over the internet, so it's no secret why it became a favorite for us, too.
Making the most of Costco's bakery
Sadly, not every story can be a success, and while it is by no means a terrible dessert, you're better off leaving Costco's chocolate cake in the bakery. It teeters on the edge of being too sickly sweet, and although simplicity can be a good thing, there are better offerings with more complex flavors. Opting for a top contender like the Tuxedo cake guarantees a better experience. Or maybe you're curious about which Costco bakery items are made from scratch? You'll be pleased to know that other highly ranked bakery items, such as the seasonal pumpkin pie, are all made on location and are officially Kirkland Signature. This showcases Costco's commitment to its bakeries and pastries.
But if you're not a fan of chocolate mousse, Costco's bakery section is stacked with many other delicious goodies. Some of our highly ranked desserts are the Plain New York Cheesecake, which is perfect for a large celebration, and the Signature Mini Carrot Cakes, which are great for individual meals. You can also find other pastries that topped our list, including Costco's Almond Danishes – the perfect flaky breakfast delight to have on the go. The truth is, though, even the lower ranked item from Costco's bakery is delicious — there were just others that stood out more. You simply can't go wrong with Costco baked goods, but we suggest starting with the Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse cake for your next dessert pick.