The Best Fast Food Chain For Gluten-Free Diners

For those who follow a gluten-free diet, stopping by fast food restaurants to grab a quick bite isn't always easy. This task often requires sifting through menu items and ingredient lists, hoping for gluten-free menu options or potential substitutions. Luckily, not every fast food joint makes it difficult to avoid gluten — a great variety of items from one of the most popular fast-food chains cater directly to gluten-free diets: the notorious Taco Bell.

The nice thing about Taco Bell's menu is the range of gluten-free items the menu provides. For example, if you have a soft spot for hard shell tacos, you can still partake in these delicious delicacies like the nacho cheese-flavored Doritos or regular hard shell tacos, rice, beans, and various proteins like grilled chicken and Taco Bell's famous ground beef. According to the allergen information on Taco Bell's website, the hot sauce options that steer clear of gluten are the Hot, Mild, Diablo, and Avocado Salsa Verde.

As for items to skip at T-Bell, avoid soft shells, tortilla chips, and, surprisingly, their nacho cheese sauce, which also contains gluten. Another disclaimer from this Mexican-inspired chain is that the chain cannot 100% guarantee there's no cross-contamination with gluten. So, if you suffer from severe celiac disease, it may be best to pass on that late-night Taco Bell trip.